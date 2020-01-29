Parrot Sings ‘Baby Shark’ and Dances to Catchy Tune! Viral Video of Bird Will Beat Your Mid-Week Blues

Parrot Sings ‘Baby Shark’ (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

“Baby Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo,” the popular kids' song is an earworm. Not just with toddlers, Baby Shark tune is loved by adults too. It does not matter if you have children in your life or not; it always seems like the song is everywhere. Now it appears that even birds can’t stop humming the tune, once they listen to it. A viral video shows a parrot singing Baby Shark and dancing to the catchy tune. The bird’s musical talent has got the internet hooked. If you are undergoing with the mid-week blues, this video might just beat that emotion. The clip has received thousands of views, since uploaded and comments flooded in as the pet parrot adorably hums on its cage door. Baby Shark Videos With Little Kids Are Going Viral on the Internet and Here Are Some of the Cutest to Make Your Day!

According to media reports, the yellow-naped Amazon is named parrot. It was recorded singing and dancing to the tune by owner Hayley Fowler at their home in Monkton, Kent, England. Standing on its cage door, humming, “doo doo doo doo doo doo,” accurately matching the children’s song. The parrot, Henry, is about one year old and surely loves the catchy tune. The video has surfaced on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms with users lauding its skill. Grandfather Plays Harmonica to Cockatiel! Viral Video Shows Bird Happily Whistling to the Music.

Watch Viral Video:

BIRD WITH AN EARWORM: A parrot sings the melody of the infectious children's song "Baby Shark". https://t.co/Kjd2BDOveg pic.twitter.com/8nw8NuPk4H — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2020

Ever since it was first posted on YouTube in 2016, Baby Shark became a global hit among toddlers and their parents. It is ridiculously catchy, which is why video garnered more than 4 billion views at present, and the number is only increasing. We are not surprised to see the bird, so happily singing the song and dancing to Baby Shark.