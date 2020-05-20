Bangalore Loud Sound Evokes Funny Reaction From Comedian Danish Sait Who Mimics Imaginary Conversations of Bengalureans Right After The Sonic Boom (Watch Video)

Comedian Danish Sait's Video on Bengaluru's Loud Sound Boom (Photo Credits: Danish Sait Twitter)

A loud sound was heard at different parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon leaving people panicking. While different theories including funny memes about the origin of the sound began to circulate on social media platforms, people began coming up with spoofs and funny videos about the incident. Comedian Danish Sait took to Twitter with a funny video of him mimicking how people in Bengaluru would be calling up each other to know about the strange sound. In the hilarious clip, he can be heard using almost everything from a cold drink can, tissue paper rolls, air freshener, paintbrush to beer bottle as a phone. Bengaluru Loud Sound: Was it Sonic Boom? Here's What The Term Means.

He changes from one character to another, using different languages and dialects showing how different people are reacting to it. The funny clip was quick to go viral and has already garnered more than 24,000 views at the time of publishing this article. Dan Sait share the video with the caption, "sonicboom conversations in Bengaluru right now!" Bangalore Loud Noise Funny Memes & Jokes Go Viral As Bengalureans Guess Mysterious Thunderous Boom Sound To Be Everything From Thanos Attack to Alien Invasion!

Comedian Dan Sait's Hilarious Reaction on Bengaluru's Sonic Boom:

People also commented on his video that he was super fast in making the funny video and complimented him. Most replied saying that it was super fun and was amazed by his speed.

Check Out The Reactions Below:

He comes in boom! Beware you future such events @DanishSait will parody you straight away. — Dr Rajath Athreya (@FoolzWizdom) May 20, 2020

HAHAHA

"Babe that sound reminded me of my ex bf" Ded 😂 — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) May 20, 2020

YES!

Oh Yes!

Macha you are tooooo fast! — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) May 20, 2020

HAHAHA, YES!

can we crowd-fund and buy him a real mobile phone 🤣 — Varun Oberoi (@varun_oberoi) May 20, 2020

While some asked if the sound heard in Bengaluru was that of an earthquake, others opined it was a sonic boom in which shock waves are created when the object travels faster than the speed of the sound. Some also wondered if the aliens had finally invaded the Earth! The sound was so powerful that it rattled glass panes of houses scaring people. It was heard across the International airport, Kalyan Nagar, MG road, Marathahalli, Whitefield, Sarjapur, Electronic city, Hebbagodi, Cooke Town, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Hosur Road, HAL, Old Madras Road, Ulsoor, Kundanahalli, Kammanahalli, CV Raman Nagar, and HSR Layout. It is also said that the sound came from Mirage 2000 supersonic fighter jet!