Bengaluru Loud Sound: Was it Sonic Boom? Here's What The Term Means

Bengaluru (Photo Credits: Bengaluru/ Facebook)

Bengaluru, May 20: A loud booming sound was heard Eastern Bengaluru on Wednesday. Panic gripped people of the city after this sound. The sound was so powerful that the doors and windows of some houses rattled like they were going to break. However, the sound left the residents of the city confused. According to netizens, it could be a sonic boom. Loud Booming Sound Heard in Bengaluru; Probe On to Find Out Source of Noise as People Take to Twitter Wondering if it Was Earthquake or a Blast.

Now first understand what actually is a sonic boom? A sonic boom is a sound associated with shock waves which are created whenever the object travels faster than the speed of the sound. These booms generate an enormous amount of energy which could be similar to an explosion. It is a continuous effect that occurs while the object is travelling at supersonic speed.

Here are Some of the reaction By Netizens:

"We are in the End game for sure"

#Bangalore Supersonic Boom with loud noise and vibrations reported of unknown origin. We are in the End game for sure. — Anand #SafeAtHome 😷 (@AnandHR_Odia) May 20, 2020

"It May be Sonic Boom"

"What was that sonic boom"

#Bangalore what was that sonic boom — Mayur Srivastava (@MayurSr19647327) May 20, 2020

"Since morning jets have been flying , must be sonic boom"

Since morning jets have been flying , must be sonic boom.#Bangalore — Shwetank Singh (@Shwetan99976804) May 20, 2020

The Bengaluru Police is trying to ascertain the source of the sound. According to a tweet by ANI, M N Anucheth, DCP, Whitefield Division said the force is trying to ascertain the source of the sound. The mysterious sound was heard across International airport, Kalyan Nagar, MG road, Marathahalli, Whitefield, Sarjapur, Electronic city to Hebbagodi.

A similar sound also heard two years ago in Bengaluru. A loud explosion-like noise was first reported in the city in August 2018. Residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar and other areas of South Bengaluru heard the sound that time.