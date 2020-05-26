BB Ki Vines Funny Memes Go Viral After YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Reminds Netizens of The ‘Real Issue’ via Titu Talks Video Amid YouTube vs TikTok Feud on Twitter!

BB Ki Vines Funny Memes (Photo Credits: @sethkaran22/ Twitter)

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam just won hearts of netizens after releasing his latest episode of Titu Talks. He addressed the issue which unfortunately many YouTubers have lately failed to acknowledge. In his Titu Talks Episode 3 video, titled, “Lifelines of Society,” Bhuvan interviewed people from different communities which are significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic: migrant workers, farmers, LGBTQ+ and also the heroes who have been helping and assisting those in need. The nearly 15 minutes video is too powerful, and it left netizens emotional, who thanked the YouTuber for talking about the real crisis, our country is facing at this moment. #BBKiVines started to trend on Twitter, with funny, yet emotional memes going viral on the microblogging platform. TikTok Faces Hate For 'Cringe' Content: Is TikTok Ban the Solution? From CarryMinati's 'Flawed' YouTube vs TikTok 'Roast' Video To The App's Google Play Store Rating Plummeting to 2.0, Here's How We Are Missing The Point.

Recently, everyone was busy exploiting the YouTube vs TikTok controversy. The online feud continued to grow, without people making memes and some even going ahead to give low ratings for TikTok on Google Play Store app. Amid the online debate, Bhuvan used his influence for the better. He interviewed families, like migrant workers who are stuck during the crisis, farmers, whose businesses have interrupted, LGBTQ community, which are significantly ignored ever since one can recall and also those who in this difficult time came out and helped people in need. The interview rightly made people emotional, and netizens agreed, how we are getting diverted from the actual issue that we are facing at this moment. Towards the end of the video he also added, the money that he collects from this video will be donated to various organisations for the underpriviledged. From CarryMinati to Faizal Siddiqui, Why YouTube and TikTok Content Creators Should Stop Indulging in Tomfoolery and Realise Their Current Responsibility- Spreading Awareness About COVID-19, UNANIMOUSLY!

Watch the Latest Titu Talks Video of Bhuvan Bam:

Titu Talks- Episode 3 ft. Lifelines Of Society is OUT on my YouTube Channel. My biggest episode till now. Watch & Share🙏🏼https://t.co/KZqVmuAUfo#TituTalks #bbkivines — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) May 26, 2020

Fans Got Emotional!

People Are All in Praise for Bhuvan

Everyone was gaining views with tik tok vs youtube controversy but this man came forward and talked about real issues. India's favorite youtuber for a reason #BBkiVines pic.twitter.com/lyPIauWviY — SAM (@NotSamanyaSam) May 26, 2020

Emotional!

#BBkiVines “When a poor person dies of hunger, it has not happened because God did not take care of him or her. It has happened because neither you nor I wanted to give that person what he or she needed.”—Mother Teresa. “Rich men have dreams. Poor men die to make them come true" pic.twitter.com/Bv6YlRBYka — Aarti (@abechalnayrr) May 26, 2020

TikTok vs YouTube, Who?

#BBkiVines #TituTalks This man never fails to win our hearts. 💓 Now he has highlighted the problems of "Lifelines of our Society" through his video... 🙏 Lots of respect 😌🙏 pic.twitter.com/hMEmdk2FqJ — Karan Seth (@sethkaran22) May 26, 2020

Winning Hearts!

When everyone is after YouTube versus Tik Tok fight This guy is helping people were fighting for their lives Fir Dil Jeet liya bhai ne❤❤#BBkiVines pic.twitter.com/doXLQb30VT — Shivam mishra (@Shivamm42) May 26, 2020

LOL

Titu Talks series was started to showcase the lives of celebrities behind the camera and help the audience to know them better as a person. The YouTuber rightly used the platform to address the current social issue our country is facing, and how we can in our own small gesture can battle the pandemic together. Besides, Bhuvan in his BB Ki Vines YouTube channel has been consistently creating content related to coronavirus, while adding humour to entertain his audience as well.