He might call himself sasta Johnny Depp in jest but to his fans and followers, he’s far greater and definitely more relatable. He is spontaneous, energetic, and smart enough to make his audience fall in love with him. His YT channel BB ki Vines has 25.8 million subscribers to be exact and over 1.2 billion+ views – so yes, he’s making a killing. He is none other than Bhuvan Bam. Be it Titu Mama, Bablu, Detecive Mangloo, Babli Sir, Banchoddas or any other characters from his skits, Bhuvan never fails his audience to impress with his quirky statements and videos. Bhuvan Bam Birthday Special: 5 Most Enjoyed Videos of the Super Hit YouTuber That Will Make Your Day!

Not Just humour or comedy sketches he is also well-known for his style and fashion updos. If you follow him on social media platforms, you will know by know that he is particular about his clothes. The YouTube-actor is extremely passionate about style and we are up for his sexist photographs ever, down beneath. On his 29th birthday, we bring forth 5 such photographs which are hot as hell and you need to check them out.

Just Look at the Light and that Pose, Don’t You Think it is One Of The Coolest Pic Ever?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

He's sexy and He know that! Keep Calm and Scroll Down Please...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

Well, Don't Worry Bhuvan..We know 'Black Suits You!' Taaza Khabar Teaser: Bhuvan Bam Stars As Vasya In His OTT Debut Series; Filming Of The Disney+ Hotstar Show Goes On Floors (Watch Video).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

We Can't Stop Loving Up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

Whoever said being Funny is Not At All Sexy... Just Show Them This Picture!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

Even if you’re not a fan of his brand of comedy, Bhuvan Bam is not a man you can ignore. The Youtuber-actor is reaching new levels of success with every passing day and it's all because of his hard work, creativity and talent. Happy Birthday Bhuvan- The New Face of Indian Comedy from Team LatestLY. Let us know which picture is your absolute favourite.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2023 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).