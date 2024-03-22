Bihar Diwas, or Bihar Day, celebrated annually on March 22, commemorates the formation of the state of Bihar in India. Established in 1912, Bihar has a rich cultural heritage and historical significance, being the birthplace of several ancient civilisations and renowned figures like Lord Buddha and Mahavira. Bihar Day is marked with cultural events, exhibitions, and discussions showcasing Bihar's diverse traditions, art forms, and contributions to the country's history and development. It serves as a reminder of Bihar's past achievements and ongoing journey towards progress and prosperity. As you observe Bihar Day 2024, we at LatestLY have put together a list of places that are a must-visit in the state.

1. Mahabodhi Temple, Bodh Gaya

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this temple marks the spot where Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha, attained enlightenment. It’s a significant pilgrimage site for Buddhists worldwide and features intricate architecture and serene surroundings.

Mahabodhi Temple, Bodh Gaya (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Nalanda University Ruins

Once a renowned centre of learning in ancient India, Nalanda University’s ruins are a testament to its intellectual and architectural prowess. Visitors can explore the remains of the ancient university and monasteries, gaining insight into India’s scholarly heritage.

Nalanda University Ruins (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Takht Sri Patna Sahib, Patna

This Gurdwara is one of the holiest Sikh pilgrimage sites. It commemorates the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru. The gurdwara’s architecture and spiritual significance attract devotees and tourists alike.

Takht Sri Patna Sahib, Patna (Photo Credits: Pexels)

4. Vikramshila Ruins, Bhagalpur

Another ancient seat of learning, Vikramshila, was a renowned Buddhist university during the Pala Empire. The ruins offer glimpses into its past grandeur and architectural splendour amidst the tranquil backdrop of the Ganges River.

Vikramshila Ruins, Bhagalpur (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Rajgir

An ancient city nestled in the scenic Rajgir Valley, it’s known for its historical and religious significance. Visitors can explore sites like the Vishwa Shanti Stupa, Griddhakuta Hill (where Buddha preached), and the hot springs at Brahma Kund, making it a popular destination for spiritual seekers and history enthusiasts.

Jaina Temple on the Mountain at Rajgir (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Bihar offers travellers a treasure trove of historical, cultural, and spiritual experiences. From the sacred sites of Bodh Gaya and Patna Sahib to the ancient learning centres of Nalanda and Vikramshila, Bihar’s rich heritage beckons visitors to explore its storied past. Whether marvelling at architectural wonders, delving into ancient teachings, or immersing oneself in the serene landscapes of Rajgir, a journey through Bihar is a journey through time and enlightenment. With its diverse array of attractions, Bihar continues to captivate and inspire travellers from around the world, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts and minds. Wishing everyone a Happy Bihar Day.

