Bihar Day, celebrated annually on March 22nd, commemorates the establishment of the state of Bihar in India. This significant day marks the culmination of efforts towards the creation of Bihar as a separate state from the Bengal Presidency during the British colonial period. Bihar's culinary landscape reflects its rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions, offering a tantalizing array of flavours and dishes that captivate the senses. From hearty vegetarian fare to delectable meat delicacies, Bihar's cuisine boasts a unique blend of simplicity and complexity, influenced by its geographical location and historical influences. As you celebrate Bihar Day 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Bihar foods you must try. Bihar Diwas 2024: Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Takht Sri Patna Sahib in Patna; 5 Top Places To Visit in Bihar.

1. Litti Chokha

Litti, a savoury dough ball made of whole wheat flour stuffed with spiced gram flour (sattu), is roasted over charcoal or cow dung cakes and served with chokha, a spicy mashed mix of roasted eggplant, tomato, and potatoes.

Litti Chokha (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Sattu Paratha

A popular breakfast item, sattu paratha features unleavened flatbread stuffed with sattu (roasted gram flour) mixed with spices, herbs, and sometimes onion or garlic, offering a nutritious and flavourful meal.

Sattu Paratha (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Dal Pitha

A traditional Bihari snack, dal pitha comprises dumplings made from rice flour stuffed with a savoury mix of lentils, spices, and sometimes grated coconut, steamed or boiled and served with chutney or ghee.

4. Khaja

A famous sweet delicacy originating from Bihar, khaja is made from layers of refined wheat flour dough, deep-fried until crispy, and then dipped in sugar syrup, resulting in a crunchy and syrupy treat enjoyed during festivals and special occasions.

Khaja (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Ghugni

A hearty and nutritious dish, chana ghugni consists of dried yellow peas cooked with spices, onions, tomatoes, and sometimes potatoes, creating a flavourful and protein-rich curry that is often served with rice or puri.

Ghugni Chaat (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Indulging in Bihar's culinary delights is not just a journey for the taste buds; it's a celebration of the state's rich cultural heritage and vibrant flavours that have stood the test of time. From the robust flavours of litti chokha to the sweetness of khaja, Bihar's cuisine offers a culinary tapestry woven with tradition, innovation, and an unmistakable warmth that leaves a lasting impression on all who savour its delights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2024 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).