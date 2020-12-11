The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, is earning new feat, after each passing day. The year 2020, which may not have been great for many, but to the boy band, this will remain memorable. With their meaningful lyrics, awesome music and choreography, BTS with their latest songs kept giving the ARMY the motivation they needed in the pandemic-filled year. This is why, their song ‘Life Goes On,’ from album BE made history Korean lyrics song to top Billboard Hot 100. Now, the South Korean boy band has achieved another prestigious honour—TIME Entertainer of the Year! With the announcement, #BTS began to rule the Twitter hashtags, once again. ARMYs cannot keep calm, as they congratulate the K-Pop artists for earning yet another feather in their cap this year.

BTS has been in the headlines the whole year. The K-Pop band garnered a lot more attention in 2020. This year, their song Dynamite even made it to the Grammys nomination. Even the band members earned some of the most popular recognition. BTS member Jungkook named the Sexiest International Man Alive by People’s magazine. So, when the prestigious magazine, TIME announced its Entertainer of the Year, it was obvious for the ARMY to shower their congratulatory posts and praise the K-Pop band all over social media.

“BTS isn’t just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They’ve become the biggest band in the world—full stop. Between releasing multiple albums, breaking every type of record and appearing in these extemporaneous live streams in 2020, BTS ascended to the zenith of pop stardom,” noted TIME. And they all of this in a year, defined by setbacks. There were so many challenges this year. But the boy band did not stop. At Melon Music Awards, BTS won 7 major awards.

.@bts_twt isn’t just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They’ve become the biggest band in the world—full stop. “We climbed our way up slowly, so it feels like we grew together. And we know each other on a deeper level,” Jung Kook tells TIME #TIMEPOY https://t.co/mtHw47nMqY pic.twitter.com/b2WKB58kUU — TIME (@TIME) December 10, 2020

“There are times when I’m still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening. But I ask myself, Who’s going to do this, if not us?” member Suga was quoted saying in the magazine. With the announcement, check how the ARMY reacted to the honour.

"We exist because of the many people who are listening to our music." -Seokjin (@TIME's Entertainer of the year | BTS) pic.twitter.com/q4HghO9zYg — 김석진 (@seokjinie29) December 11, 2020

thank you BTS @BTS_twt for always entertaining me/ARMYS! well deserved the title of Entertainer of the Year! @TIME #EntertainersOfTheYearBTS pic.twitter.com/pLQdTBZCk3 — ᴮᴱ_Stay📌⁷ ⟭⟬ ★ (@myfinalbegin) December 11, 2020

THE BIGGEST BAND IN THE WORLD. TIME SAID THE TRUE! I'M SO PROUD FOR YOU GUYS AND OBVIUSLY I'M SO PROUD FOR BEING ARMY. YOUR MUSIC IS LIFE. THANK BTS AND THANK MOM FOR GIVE ME BIRTH IN THIS PRETTY GENERATION. BTS WORLD DOMINATION!@BTS_twt https://t.co/xuyGIIvLoV — ᴮᴱ YoonGi (@Dynamite_SOTY1) December 11, 2020

BTS is now preparing for the New Year Eve live concert, happening on December 31. The K-Pop boy band is undoubtedly not stopping and promises to grow each and every day, with their skills. Their triumphs this year were not only about the music, but everything they do, with full support from the ARMY. We eagerly wait to see, what’s next for the K-Pop band!

