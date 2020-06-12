It is CarryMinati's birthday today! As the YouTuber turns 21, we would like to wish the person who successfully divided the internet between YouTube and TikTok a very happy birthday. Whether it is about roasting TikTokers or his popular catchphrase, "To Kaise Hai Aap Log" Carry Minati went viral on social media after he broke YouTube with his "YouTube vs TikTok: The End" video. However, it is the meme world that enjoyed the whole banter between Carry Minati and TikTokers the most! It all started when Ajey Nagar took it upon himself to show Amir Siddiqui his place with a rant video where he roasted TikTokers, specifically Amir Siddiqui and others popular for the "cringe content". Recently also came up with the "YALGAAR - CARRYMINATI X Wily Frenzy" rap video and won hearts of his fans all over again but is it even Carry Minati's birthday if we didn't check out some of the funny Carry Minati memes and jokes? Well, here we are with a bunch of them! CarryMinati Birthday Wishes Trend Online, Netizens Share Funny Memes and Pics to Wish Ajey Nagar on His 21st Birthday.

Youtuber Carry Minati, originally known as Ajey Nagar sent the meme world into a frenzy when he gave meme page admins so much content to work with after the famous YouTube vs TikTok and Carry Minati Vs Amir Siddiqui controversy. Carry Minati's fanbase majorly includes gamers and young kids that love his loud, slang-laced and obnoxious commentary on anything funny that is going viral on the internet. However, his fans are really loyal to him and love him to the core so naturally on his birthday with #CarryMinati among the top trends on Twitter, fans are sharing funny memes and jokes along with wishes and blessings for their favourite YouTuber! Check out the best ones:

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MemeLover07 (@memelover010) on Jun 11, 2020 at 8:21pm PDT

ROFL

CC: Kunal Kamra

Amir Siddiqui

LMAO

I Can't Even

Zindagi Barbad Hogya

Memes Take Away The Cake Always

Oh No!

We would like to wish Carry Minati a happy birthday once again. We hope that he keeps giving content to the memers to make hilarious jokes on him. Ajey Nagar's fanbase is only growing and we wish that he reaches the heights he wishes to achieve.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).