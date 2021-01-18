Indian YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati online released a new song and it has been topping YouTube India trending list within a day. The song 'Vardaan' is in collaboration with his brother Wily Frenzy. The rap song has garnered over 10 million views in 24 hours and needless to say, his fans are celebrating. CarryMinati grew immensely popular last year with the whole YouTube Vs TikTok battle. The YouTuber later shifted to making songs even and his last song Yalgaar released back in June. Now the YouTuber dropped a new track and looks like his fans were eagerly waiting for it, so much so, it became top trending on YouTube with over 10 million views in 24 hours! The track which talks about his journey and success is being showered with much love.

CarryMinati boasts of a fan base of over 28.2 million subscribers on YouTube. The latest song Vardaan is penned by himself and it features his elder brother Yash Nagar, or Wily Frenzy. It is a inspirational track that talks about following one's dreams. CarryMinati has shown his own journey on the path of success through his video song and fans have loved it too much! The YouTuber has also bagged his first film which stars Ajay Devgn.

Watch CarryMinati's Vardaan Song:

In 2020, CarryMinati was on the top of the list of YouTube creators. His videos have also been caught in controversies because of their content and the whole YouTube vs TikTok End video had even resulted in his video being taken down off the platform back in May. Meanwhile, CarryMinati's fans are celebrating his new track online, praising the lyrics and his success online. Check tweets:

Loving the Concept

Trending on No 1

Reciting The Lines

“Pakdo mera haath kudo tum uchaai se, jayenge neeche nahi aur bhee uchaai pe” these lines were running in my mind .@CarryMinati what a song #VARDAAN is!!! ❤️ — Pratik (@Pratik81121728) January 18, 2021

Fans are clearly loving it. CarryMinati also thanked his fans for this great outpour of love to his recent track. This love from his fans has helped him to get the success which he portrays in the song.

