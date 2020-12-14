It is that time of the year, when top platforms the most-searched and viewed videos, streamers and creators on YouTube. Yes, YouTube top creators and videos for 2020 is out, and Ajey Nagar, aka CarryMinati, rules most categories. Just a few days ago, Google revealed its year in search 2020 and now a video-sharing platform, YouTube released its list. The platform has announced its top ten trending videos, creators, breakout creators and music videos in India. While CarryMinati was ranked first in most categories, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, aka, BB Ki Vines too was on the list. Again, Indian rapper, Badshah’s song, ‘Genda Phool’ starring Jacqueline Fernandez was the top music video in India. In this article, let us check out the list of YouTube top creators and music videos for 2020.

With the end of the year, social media platforms are announcing the most significant episodes that kept users hooked on the platforms. Twitter India, earlier revealed its most liked, most quoted, most retweeted, and 2020 most tweeted emojis. For YouTube too, the list includes the most-viewed, videos. CarryMinati is the top YouTube creator and his video, “CarryMinati-Stop Making Assumptions,” “YouTube vs TikTok: The End,” emerged as the top trending videos. Under the music video category, rapper Badshah’s ‘Genda Phool’ topped the charts. Check out the list of YouTube’s top music videos, top trending videos and top creators in India.

YouTube Top Trending Videos (India)

1. CarryMinati - Stop Making Assumptions | YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End

2. Jkk Entertainment - Chotu Dada Tractor Wala | Khandesh Hindi Comedy | Chotu Comedy Video

3. Make Joke Of - Make Joke of || MJO || - The Lockdown

4. TRT Ertugrul by PTV - Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 1 | Season 1

5. Bristi Home Kitchen - Chocolate Cake Only 3 Ingredients In Lock-down Without Egg, Oven, Maida

6. ETV Dhee - Pandu Performance | Dhee Champions | 5th August 2020 | ETV Telugu

7. Round2hell - The Time Freeze | Round2Hell | R2H

8. Ashish Chanchlani Vines - Office Exam Aur Vaccine | Ashish Chanchlani

9. BB Ki Vines - BB Ki Vines- | Angry Masterji- Part 15 |

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - Tapu Proposes To Sonu On Valentines Day! | Latest Episode 2933 | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

YouTube Top Creators (India)

1. CarryMinati

2. Total Gaming

3. Techno Gamerz

4. Jkk Entertainment

5. Ashish Chanchlani Vines

6. Round2hell

7. Technical Guruji

8. CookingShooking Hindi

9. Desi Gamers

10. The MriDul

YouTube Breakout Creators (India)

1. CarryMinati

2. Total Gaming

3. Techno Gamerz

4. Desi Gamers

5. The MriDul

6. Lokesh Gamer

7. Mythpat

8. Khan GS Research Centre

9. AiSh

10. Helping Gamer

YouTube Top Music Videos (India)

1. Badshah - Genda Phool | JacquelineFernandez | Payal Dev | Official Music Video 2020

2. Moto (Official Video)| Ajay Hooda | Diler Kharkiya | Anjali Raghav | Latest Haryanvi Song 2020

3. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - ButtaBomma Full Video Song (4K) | Allu Arjun | Thaman S | Armaan Malik

4. Sumit Goswami - Feelings | KHATRI | Deepesh Goyal | Haryanvi Song 2020

5. Illegal Weapon 2.0 - Street Dancer 3D | Varun D, Shraddha K | Tanishk B,Jasmine Sandlas,Garry Sandhu

6. GOA BEACH - Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar | Aditya Narayan | Kat | Anshul Garg

7. Emiway Bantai - EMIWAY - FIRSE MACHAYENGE (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

8. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - Ramuloo Ramulaa Full Video Song || Allu Arjun || Trivikram | Thaman S

9. Muqabla | Street Dancer 3D |A.R. Rahman, Prabhudeva, Varun D, Shraddha K, Tanishk B

10. B Praak: Dil Tod Ke Official Song | Rochak Kohli, Manoj M |Abhishek S, Kaashish V | Bhushan Kumar

CarryMinati’s videos this year, made a significant round on social media, and his ‘YouTube vs TikTok: The End’ roast garnered millions of views on YouTube. It was quite expected to see him on the list. Again, considering, Badshah’s immense followers, his music video, ‘Genda Phool,’ received many views on the video-sharing platform.

