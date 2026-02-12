A Mumbai civil court has issued an ad-interim injunction against popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar, widely known as CarryMinati, directing the removal of content deemed "defamatory, vulgar, and abusive" toward filmmaker Karan Johar. The order, passed on February 9, 2026, by Principal Sessions Judge PG Bhosale, restrains Nagar and his associates from publishing or circulating any further objectionable material targeting the director across social media platforms. Karan Johar Files Defamation Suit Against CarryMinati: Mumbai Court Restrains YouTuber From Making Objectionable Content Against Filmmaker.

The ‘Coffee With Jalan’ Roast

The legal dispute originated from a parody video titled "Coffee With Jalan," a "roast-style" spoof of Johar's long-running talk show, Koffee With Karan.

According to reports, Johar’s legal team argued that the video crossed the line from satire into defamation, using "vulgar and abusive" language that targeted the filmmaker personally while ridiculing the ongoing debate regarding nepotism in the film industry. The suit claimed these statements were intended to damage a reputation "painstakingly built over decades."

Court’s Observations and Ruling

In the ruling, Judge Bhosale stated that a prima facie case had been established, noting that the content appeared to use language that was not merely humorous but defamatory. As reported by Bar & Bench, the court emphasised the need for immediate intervention.

"These videos need to be taken down immediately. There should be an injunction against all those who circulate and re-circulate these videos on the social media platform," the court observed.

The court also issued "John Doe" directions a legal tool used against unidentified parties to prevent unknown users from sharing or re-uploading snippets, reels, or clips of the original video. Tech giants Google and Meta (parent company of Instagram and Facebook) were specifically directed to disable relevant URLs and links.

Defence Cites Voluntary Removal

Legal representatives for Ajey Nagar argued that the YouTuber had already voluntarily deleted the video from his channel before the court hearing. Live Law noted that the defence contended that because the content was no longer live, there was no surviving "cause of action" for the lawsuit.

Furthermore, the defense characterized the video as a satirical roast, which they argued should be protected under "fair comment" and parody exceptions. They suggested the filmmaker had moved the court "hurriedly" without providing an opportunity for clarification.

Impact of Viral Reach

Despite the video's removal from the primary channel, Johar's counsel argued that the damage was ongoing. They informed the court that the video had already garnered millions of views and continued to be widely circulated through unauthorised third-party uploads and social media reels.

The court’s decision underscores a growing judicial trend in India to hold digital creators accountable for content that may harm the reputation of public figures, balancing the right to free speech with the right to dignity.

