It was a nail-biting moment for students across India, when a notification of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) began surfacing online. The notice claimed that CBSE 10th and 12th board exam results would be declared on July 11 and July 13, respectively. Tension soon began to captivate candidates who were although waiting for the result declaration, but never expected to be out so soon. CBSE official later clarified that it was fake news and the board exam result 2020 dates are yet to be confirmed. As the claims were rebuffed by the board, students flood their Twitter timeline with funny memes and jokes as the fake notification of board exam result began circulating on social media. CBSE Class 12th, 10th Results Not to Be Declared on July 11 And 13; Circular Going Viral on Social Media About Result Dates is Fake.

The circular with the false claim making rounds on the internet was used by various media outlets, including news agency ANI, who later retracted the story and said the release was incorrect. The notification claimed that because of the increasing demand, the board decided to declare the results sooner. “The results of students of class XII will be available on 11.07.2020 by 4 p.m. latest. The results of class X students will be available on 13.07.2020 by 4 p.m. latest,” read the false notification. CBSE Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rama Sharma informed the media outlets that the notice circulated on social media regarding CBSE result dates is fake.

The moment it was announced that the notification is fake, students began to trend #CBSEResults2020 with funny memes and jokes. The false notification gave all the feels to the students as they wait for the results, but are worried about the scores too. In this article, we bring you the best reactions to the fake notice making rounds on social media.

CBSE Result Date Notice is Fake!

Story retracted, this release is incorrect. Error regretted. pic.twitter.com/QnwoSsRj2i — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

Check Reactions!

CBSE results of 10th and 12th class will be declared on 12th and 11th july respectively. Le 10th and 12th students:-#CBSEResults #cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/YEgztcJtov — Thiyush Sharma (@ThiyushK) July 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Relatives Were All Ready

#cbseresults2020 Relatives, friends and neighbours after getting false news about the result pic.twitter.com/S1rAhNAuqm — Vishnu Sarat Menon :) (@VishSarat) July 9, 2020

Teachers Be Like!

Nail-Biting Moment!

Hahahaha

Because Results Will Be Out Soon

#cbseresults2020 is trending. 10 and 12 students be like: pic.twitter.com/3oQRtZSJOq — Hrithik Ahari (@AhariHrithik) July 9, 2020

It Was A Fake News

Moods??

#cbseresults2020 *Students chilling* Suddenly they got result notification Le students - pic.twitter.com/Uv0cRqMaUJ — Oye Amaan (@AmaanOye) July 9, 2020

On a serious note, students must know that CBSE has not yet decided dates as to when they would declare the results for both class 10 and class 12. As of the information available, the board is likely to release the scores by July 15, but it might delay as well. No CBSE result date 2020 has been confirmed by the board, as of yet.

