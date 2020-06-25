Chef Vikas Khanna has shared a video on Twitter of the time he met Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. The video shows him presenting his book 'Utsav: A Culinary Epic of Indian Festivals' to Her Highness. Sharing the video he wrote that according to the protocol to meet the Queen people are required to stand in a queue, but he felt the book required much more. So he requested a table and kept it on it. So when the Queen arrived he turned the pages of it comfortably. The video shows them interacting with Khanna explaining the contents of the book to the Queen. They are soon joined by Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Vikas Khanna Reminisces His Late Father’s Proud Words Upon Seeing the Chef Selling Food on the New York Streets (View Post)

Vikash Khanna shared the video with the caption, "As per the protocol, everyone needs to stand in a queue to meet Her Highness, but I felt UTSAV deserved more. We requested a separate table to present pride & beauty of my nation. To all, who choose to make your own way even when you're made to feel you don't belong. Keep going." The book UTSAV is about the cuisines of India which is mixed with its culture, traditions, festivals and region. Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna Names a Dish After Sonu Sood for All His Valiant Efforts Amid COVID-19 Pandemic and Their Inspiring Twitter Talk Needs Your Attention ASAP!

Chef Vikas Khanna Presents His Book UTSAV to Queen Elizabeth II:

Meanwhile, during COVID-19 pandemic, Vikas Khanna had started an initiative in April to create a supply chain of food connecting orphanages, old-age homes and leprosy centres in India during the lockdown. He distributed four million dry ration meals to the needy across 79 cities in India. The 48-year-old who is currently living in New York City distributed more than 3,100 quintals of ration, including rice, lentils and wheat flour to the needy.

