Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna Names a Dish After Sonu Sood for All His Valiant Efforts Amid COVID-19 Pandemic and Their Inspiring Twitter Talk Needs Your Attention ASAP!

Vikas Khanna, Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: Insta)

They say not all superheroes wear capes and this particular term is proving to be so right amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As everybody around the globe is trying their best to help the ones in need during these grim times. However, then there are a few who walk the extra mile and grab headlines by turning into a real hero in the lives of the severely affected by the outbreak. Well, we are talking about none other than Bollywood actor, Sonu Sood and Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna who have been extending their support to the needy by doing wonders. From Sonu helping 350 stranded migrant workers to reach their hometown to the chef distributing four million food packets across 79 cities in India, these stars are real gems during COVID-19 crisis. And imagine what happens when the two are having banter on Twitter? Well, the outcome has to be fabulous. Sonu Sood Continues the Good Work in COVID-19 Crisis, Arranges Buses for Uttar Pradesh Migrant Workers (Watch Video).

It so happened, that the two Punjabi boys got a little chatty on the micro-blogging site and it's tastier and how. It was Vikas who took to Twitter and lauded Sonu's inspiring work amid the crisis and also specially prepared as well as named a dish after the actor's birthplace. It's called Moga. Replying to the chef's cooking gesture, Sonu expressed how he can't wait to taste the delicacy made by 'The World's Best Chef' and also added how his hometown people will be all proud. Sonu Sood: ‘We Can’t Show Concern for Migrants by Sitting in AC and Tweeting’.

Check Out Sonu and Vikas' Twitter Chatter Below:

Bhaiiiiii. Now this is SOMETHING👏, the most special thing I heard today. Love u man for all the great work ur doing . U inspire❣️ n yes... can’t wait to taste “MOGA” made by THE WORLD’s BEST CHEF 🏆 my home town MOGA will be proud today. 🙏 https://t.co/OLS6LuOcyS — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 19, 2020

It's really amazing to see the boys from different fields connecting online and sharing positivity. Well now, we will surely be waiting for more such posts to keep ourselves glued amid the lockdown. Meanwhile, not only helping the migrants, but Sonu Sood has till now also offered his hotel for medical workers, have provided food to those observing Ramzan fast and more. Indeed a 'maseeha'. Stay tuned!