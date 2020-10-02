A Chinese social media star died a horrific death after her ex-husband allegedly set her on fire. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, and was fighting for life, until was pronounced dead by the doctors a few days ago. The vlogger, identified as Lamu called for a divorce from her former partner because of domestic violence. He reportedly broke into the star’s home armed with a cleaver and petrol before attacking her in front of her family members in mid-September. The incident happened when she was streaming live with her followers, and the screen suddenly turned black. All the visitors in the live streaming show could hear was Lamu screaming. Ethan is Supreme, 17-Year-Old YouTuber and Beauty Influencer Dead of Suspected Drug Overdose, Fans Took to Twitter to Mourn His Sad Demise.

Lamu is from China’s Sichuan province. She posts videos on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok and gained enough popularity for posting about her daily routine in rural life and also lip-syncing to songs she liked. The video blogger was reportedly attacked on September 14, 2020, following which she was rushed to a local hospital and later transferred to Sichuan Provincial People’s Hospital for further treatment. The video blogger sustained burns on 90 percent of her body and was left fighting for her life for more than two weeks before tragically dying. Chinese Vlogger, Sun Dies During Live-Stream Eating Centipedes, Lizards and Other Poisonous Insects.

Her sister, Zhuoma, posted about the horrific incident two days after the attack. Her case has triggered conversations on social media over violence against women in China. Zhuoma made a desperate plea for financial help and begged the public to help save her sister. Good Samaritans reportedly donated around one million yuan to the family. Lamu succumbed to the burn injuries on September 30 after the treatment failed.

Police have reportedly detained Lamu’s ex-husband, Tang, but his motives remain unclear. Some reports suggest that the suspect was seeking revenge because she had initiated the divorce due to domestic violence. The couple had two young sons. Further investigation on the matter is on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).