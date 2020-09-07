Ethan Peters, famously known as Ethan, is Supreme has passed away. He was only 17. According to media reports, the beauty influencer and YouTuber died from an apparent drug overdose over the weekend. However, exact details of the circumstances leading up to his death and the timing has not been confirmed yet. Ethan’s best friend, Ava Louise, took to Twitter to confirm the beauty influencer’s death and stated in a series of tweets that the YouTuber has been struggling with addiction. Fans are heartbroken and took to social media to pay their condolences. More details on the teenager’s death are yet to unveil, while the beauty community mourns the death of young talent. TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dies by Suicide at a Tender Age of 16: Here's How to Talk Your Teenager About Suicide Prevention!

Ethan is a rising beauty influencer, and he has a combined social media following of more than half a million. Soon after his death was confirmed by his closest friend Ava, everyone took to social media to share their condolences. Beauty vloggers and bloggers and other YouTubers also paid their condolence to the late influencer. Ava took to Twitter and confirmed his death, saying she is at a “loss of words.”

“My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip,” reads her post. Teen Suicide and Depression: Causes and Warning Signs of Suicidal Tendencies in Kids and Teenagers That You Should Know Of.

Here's the Tweet:

My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EjQdm0JVxE — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 5, 2020

In a series of tweets, Ava explained the cause of his death. She said she wishes she would have done more to curb his drug usage. According to Ava, the 17-year-old had turned to drugs to help him cope with “the pressure of being famous online at such a young age.” She went on saying, “Addiction is a disease. I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage. Everyone close to him was scared. I just wish I f***ing tried harder I f***ing wish I yelled at him more I wish I didn’t enable a single pill he popped.” However, her claims have not yet been confirmed. You can read the full thread HERE. Meanwhile, Ethan’s father, Gerald Peters, also reported the certain cause of his death was a drug overdose.

Here's Ava's Tweet:

Addiction is a disease. I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage. Everyone close to him was scared. I just wish I fucking tried harder I fucking wish I yelled at him more I wish I didn’t enable a single pill he popped. — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 6, 2020

Ethan’s death drew a strong reaction in the beauty community. Famous beauty influencers like Manny MUA and Grace Auten posted their tributes to their late friend, who was steadily growing his fan base with makeup tutorials and fashion line shoots.

Beauty Community Mourns His Death

rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan you were so incredibly talented at such a young age. i know he’s made many many mistakes... but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss 💔 — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) September 6, 2020

Fans Share Their Condolences

So, according to Cole Carrigan, Ethan is Supreme has passed away. This is heartbreaking. He was very young. This year bites pic.twitter.com/n2oj5kBUtj — CodeDebYT 🗣 (@CodeDebYT) September 6, 2020

RIP Ethan

it has been reported that makeup artist / youtuber ethan peters aka ethanissupreme has unfortunately passed away due to an overdose. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/D7GC9JHdjG — Drama Kween (@dramakweenYT) September 6, 2020

Ethan’s last Instagram post was bombarded with fans and close friends sharing their condolences. There are no more updates regarding the cause of his death, but we hope his soul rests in peace.

