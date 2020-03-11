Coachella 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Scare! Deets About the Social Distancing Move Inside

Coachella Postponed Due To Coronavirus Scare (Photo Credits: Wiki Commons)

Amidst the coronavirus scare, Coachella 2020 has been postponed until October. Two of music's largest events will not be held in April anymore as a social distancing move due to coronavirus concerns. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the most popular music festivals in across nations and it will now take place on October 9-11 and October 16-18, 2020. Social distancing requires people to not gather in a certain place to slow down the spread of a contagious disease. And Coachella, bein a huge festival that sees attendance of people from all over the world can turn into a place that may cause the coronavirus (COVID-19) to spread further. Coronavirus Scare: Beating Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab Suspended Till Further Orders to Contain Spread.

"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials," a statement from Goldenvoice, the production company handling both festivals read. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19.

For those who have already purchased the tickets need not worry. As organisers said all tickets purchased for the April dates will be honoured for the new dates and on Friday, March 13 the refund details will be sent across.

The festival sees about 100,000 attendees per day, and can turn into a ground for the spread of the contagious infection. Earlier the shows were set to take place in the month of April 10-12 and 17-19 in Indio, California.

CNN reports have it that Austin's South by Southwest Festival was cancelled amid concerns over the virus's spread and Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were scheduled to headline Coachella. However, it still stays ambiguously as to who will be performing in the month of October. Calvin Harris, Big Sean, Lewis Capaldi, Charlie XCX, Flume, 21 Savage, Lana Del Rey and Lil Nas X and other big names were said to headline Stagecoach.