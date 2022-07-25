A sudden shoot in the sales of flavoured condoms among some students and youth residing in West Bengal's Durgapur has raised the novelty of local shopkeepers and residents. Reportedly, the spurt in the use of the contraceptive instrument has increased in various parts of Durgapur, such as Durgapur City Center, Bidhannagar, Benachiti, and Muchipara, C Zone, and A Zone. News18 has quoted an official explaining why are the condoms off the shelf within a day or two in Durgapur. Out of sheer curiosity, a local shopkeeper questioned a young man who happened to be his daily customer. In revert, the man purportedly said he regularly buys condoms to get 'intoxicated'. The locals of the region are dumbfounded after listening about the strange addiction. Increased Condom Sales and Abortions During Navratri and Dandiya Nights, An Urban Legend Or Truth?

What Is Condom Addiction?

As per the news reports, the retailer said that earlier, he was vending just 3 to 4 packets of the sheath daily, but now, his whole stock vanishes as soon as it arrives in the shop. But the bizarre occurrence has raised one question-how do people use condoms to get inebriated feelings? According to the media outlet News18, a school Chemistry teacher Nurul Haque clarified that "The long-term soaking of condoms in hot water causes intoxication due to the breakdown of large organic molecules into alcoholic compounds." Another folk who works at a hospital responded to the peculiar fascination, Dheeman Mandal said that "Condoms contain aromatic compounds. It breaks down to form alcohol. It is addictive. This aromatic compound is also found in dendrites glue. So many people use dendrite for addiction also." Condom Scam: 11 Companies May Face Heavy Penalty For Intentionally Quoting High Rates in Tenders.

Sources say that recent reports have added condoms to the list of items that are unlikely candidates for substance abuse, including consuming cough syrup, paint, glue, and aftershave. West Bengal police haven't commented on the issue so far as their report says they can't book substance abusers as the Indian Penal Code doesn't have any specific laws to address the issue.

