A couple was allegedly caught kissing midair on PA-200; a Karachi to Islamabad bound Airblue flight on May 20, 2021. The incident was reported by a passenger who was on board and it created a lot of ruckus inside the aircraft. According to the other passengers on the Airblue flight, the couple's indecent behaviour made others uncomfortable. According to The Express Tribune report, Mr. Bilal Farooq Alvi is the eyewitness of the kissing couple as he was seating next to them on the respective flight.

Mr. Alvi told the news portal that the couple was sitting in the front row and was kissing each other publicly.“When some fellow passengers complained to the air hostess, she warned them but they continued with what they were doing,” he added. Mr. Alvi also said that the air hostess then provided them with a blanket to keep their displays of affection under wraps. But according to Mr. Alvi, while leaving the plane, the agitated couple said, “You don’t have any right to interfere in someone’s privacy.”

According to the Tribune report, for not taking action to stop the couple, advocate Bilal Farooq Alvi has lodged a complaint with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) against the airline staff. The incident has caused a lot of uproar on social media too. Netizens' reactions to the incident are extremely funny.

An 'amourous' couple was allegedly caught kissing each other on an causing an uproar on a domestic Airblue flight. Click here to read our complete story:https://t.co/dXyUr0PmkH#etribune #kissing #Airblue #Pakistan #Publicindecency pic.twitter.com/cqBJTMRzX8 — The Express Tribune (@etribune) May 24, 2021

Live scenes for #airblue flight pic.twitter.com/C81M6tyazx — Name cannot be blank (@djungelskong) May 25, 2021

Air-host to other Passengers after giving blanket to kissing couple on #AirBlue pic.twitter.com/OqtwTxoiJw — Junaid Khawar (@jjkhawar) May 25, 2021

Nobody: Couple on seat 4 of airblue flight: pic.twitter.com/9Z87DOOChJ — Mazhar Fakhar (@ineedtopeern) May 25, 2021

Air Hostess gives blanket to kissing couple in #Airblue flight. Single me: pic.twitter.com/gUvNWAiBVY — Malik Muzamil (@mozammalnawaz) May 26, 2021

Advocate Bilal Farooq Alvi boarded the flight with his family when the incident took place. Now reportedly, the authorities are currently probing the matter.

