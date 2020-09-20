Twitter is usually seen as a social media platform that is used to put forth your opinions and is also the place where things go viral easily. However, this morning #WeMetOnTwitter is trending where people are sharing their stories of meeting up on the micro-blogging site. Stories and incidents that caused the couples to meet on Twitter and also the ones who know each other well via this platform and haven't met yet. Apart from this, some people are also sharing funny memes and jokes who cannot believe that people can meet here on this plat.

Singles are sharing memes and jokes under the #WeMetOnTwitter while people flaunt how they met their SOS on this platform. Well, not all met their SOS some met good friends or even meme partners via Twitter. Social media really connects people and for some lucky people these connections turn out to be strong bonds. We can label it as one of the positive impacts of social media. Today, netizens are sharing interesting stories and incidents that caused them to form a stronger connection on the micro-blogging site. However, it has to be the hilarious memes and jokes that take away the cake. Check out:

*People also meeting on twitter* me and my friends who didn't even match on dating sites #wemetontwitter pic.twitter.com/2kugSOzN9j — Shivam Pandit (@ShivamP09848318) September 20, 2020

Have you met anyone on any social media platform? How has the experience been? Often, you may not be able to form stronger relationships with people around but with the people virtually around you. There are so many people in the world and it is a great thing to use online platforms to connect with new amazing beings.

