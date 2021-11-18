New Delhi, November 18: A shocking video of a woman assaulting a cab driver is doing that rounds of social media platforms. The viral video clip is reportedly from Patel Nagar area in Delhi. In the footage, a woman, who is wearing a blue T-shirt while her face is covered with mask, can be seen holding the driver's collar, punching and slapping him. When the passersby tried to question her unruly behaviour, she started to argue with them as well. Sanjjanna Galrani Lands in Legal Trouble After Bengaluru Cab Driver Files a Complaint Against the Kannada Actress Alleging Abuse.

The woman started to misbehave with people who had gathered around and were objecting to the driver's assault. The entire incident took place in the middle of a busy Delhi road. It was caught on camera and the video of the same, which is going viral on digital platforms, has garnered strong reactions from people. The social media users are demanding action against the woman. Lucknow Cab Driver Assault Case: Man Narrates His Ordeal, Files Case Against The Girl (Watch Video).

Watch Video Of The Incident Here:

Sad I had to see this! pic.twitter.com/HVGHvEMkPB — Aditya Singh (@Aditya22rajpoot) November 17, 2021

The incident comes months after the video Lucknow cab driver assault case went viral on social media platforms. In August this year, a clip of a girl thrashing and beating a cab driver in Uttar Pradesh's capital city in middle of the road had caught the attention on social media users who vehemently sought justice for the victim.

