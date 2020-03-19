Dhinchak Pooja New Song ‘Hoga Na Corona’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Sparks Crazy Yet Funny Memes and Jokes (Watch Video)

Dhinchak Pooja's New Song ‘Hoga Na Corona’ Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus panic is real. It infected thousands of people across the globe. People are asked to stay hygienic, not go out but remain at home, avoid physical contacts and maintain social distance. With no cure rightly being available at the moment, experts are suggesting to follow these precautions in a bid to flatten the curve. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pooja Jain, aka Dhinchak Pooja has released her new song, in a hope to reduce the panic. The singing sensation made a smashing comeback with a song full of serious advice for people grappling with coronavirus scare. But no matter how severe her bits of advice was, "Hoga na Corona" video song has sparked crazy yet funny memes and jokes on social media. Twitter users significantly have hilarious reactions to Dhinchak Pooja’s "Hoga Na Corona" song. Dhinchak Pooja's Latest Song 'Corona Corona' Based on Coronavirus Has Some Real Things That You Should 'Karo Na' Amid the Pandemic (Watch Video).

Dhinchak Pooja who became an internet sensation overnight with her song, “Selfie Maine Le Liya,” has now come again to take her followers by storm and by the eardrums. In her latest video, “Hoga Na Corona,” the singer is seen grooving with other individuals who have worn masks and stethoscopes around their necks. The lyrics of the song aims to teach viewers to follow essential measures to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Video of Dhinchak Pooja ‘Hoga Na Corona’ Song:

In her typical offbeat model, Dhinchak Pooja has tried to make the world conscious of the signs and the precautions people must take to prevent themselves from catching the deadly virus. But to netizens, her new song gave them another opportunity to make memes and jokes, while reacting to "Hoga Na Corona."

Check Memes

*After listening dhinchak pooja's new corona virus song* Me:- pic.twitter.com/m9Nl87s8Ts — harshit singh (@dxtr_exe) March 19, 2020

LOL!

Hilarious!

After listening to Dhinchak Pooja's "hoga na corona" Coronavirus : pic.twitter.com/eUHaOIOZPv — Poonam Mehra (@Arey_MehraJi) March 19, 2020

Ouch!

Dhinchak Pooja's song about Corona is more deadly than the disease itself. — Avee Pandey (@nobrakebicycle) March 19, 2020

Alright, That is Just Mean!

Dangerous things happening in 2020 1st : world war 3 2nd : Australia fire 3rd : Coronavirus 4th : dhinchak Pooja song on corona pic.twitter.com/nRGzkfoAW2 — Mukeshgta08 (@MukeshG04170126) March 19, 2020

Totally!

Dhinchak Pooja Releases a song on Carona Le Carona : pic.twitter.com/xvQvl4qJqs — Anuj Manocha (@anujmanocha_) March 19, 2020

As we said, Dhinchak Pooja is an internet sensation. Her songs have often become the mockery of jokes and memes on social media. Aside from the criticism, she has acquired for her earlier music and the recent one too, she must be praised for her deep concern and solicitude for individuals around her.