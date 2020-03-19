Dhinchak Pooja's Latest Song 'Corona Corona' Based on Coronavirus Has Some Real Things That You Should 'Karo Na' Amid the Pandemic (Watch Video)

Dhinchak Pooja Corona Corona Song (Photo Credits: Youtube)

What could have been a better opportunity for Dhinchak Pooja to release a music video than during Coronavirus social distancing? While everyone is confined to their homes locked to their cell phones and laptop either working from home or just chilling, Dhinchak Pooja's song is about the very reason that we are inside, the coronavirus (COVID 19). Dhinchak Pooja's latest song "Corona Corona" is about the pneumonia-like, highly contagious disease that has become pandemic making people resort to self-isolation. Dhinchak Pooja's song is off-beat, literally and we are not surprised, but what amazes us is the fact that she has actually mentioned some real preventive measures in her latest number. Hindustani Bhau and Dhinchak Pooja Together! The Bigg Boss Ex-Contestant Crossover of 2020, We Didn't See Coming (View Viral Pic).

Right from washing hands correctly, staying away from crowded areas, no handshakes or hugs to all the other ways one can protect themselves from coronavirus, Dhinchak Pooja has stressed on each and every point. We are no musicians to comment about the tunes or her sur and raga, but we surely know that the ear-piercing beats do have some positive points that one can practice.

Contrary to what one would have expected from Dhinchak Pooja, she has actually done a great job! The best part is that she made sure to post a disclaimer in the beginning of the video where she mentions that the content of the song must not be taken as a piece of medical advice and if someone has coronavirus symptoms they should show themselves to the doctor. She also adds a slide of all the preventive measures laid down by WHO. You have to check out the video to believe us.

Dhinchak Pooja - Hoga Na Corona Song:

Surely, you are not disappointed are you? Yes, it is a little haywire with tunes but who cares? As long as she is passing on some really important preventive measures, we're good!