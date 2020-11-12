Naples, November 12: An unusually large alligator was found strolling around a golf course in Florida's Naples on Wednesday. A video of Jurassic Park-like gator has gone viral on social media after being shared on Twitter. The clip, captured by Tyler Stolting, shows massive reptile wandering around and enjoying the tropical climate at the Valencia Golf & Country Club. The post was shared on microblogging site by NBC 2 journalist Nicolette Perdomo.

"HOLY GATOR: take a look at this massive gator walking through Valencia Golf Course in Naples. He looks like he belongs in Jurassic park! Credits: Tyler Stolting," Perdomo wrote. Massive Alligator 'Fabio' Spotted Strolling Across in Florida Reserve, Watch Video.

Watch Video of Massive Alligator Strolling Around Naples Golf Course

HOLY GATOR🐊: take a look at this massive gator walking through Valencia Golf Course in Naples. He looks like he belongs in Jurassic park! 📸: Tyler Stolting pic.twitter.com/skr3Du9EBQ — Nicolette Perdomo (@NickiPerdomo) November 12, 2020

Big Gator Spotted Wandering Around Naples Golf Course: Watch Video

Netizens poured out their thoughts about the tweet with hilarious replies. "Remind me to never go there," a user said. Another tweeted, "Holy crap that thing is giant."

Florida residents share their state with a considerable alligator population- nearly 1.25 million, in fact. Recently, a clip of gator wandering across the fairway at Duran Golf Club in Melbourne went viral on the internet.

