A family was allegedly offered a meal at one of Punjba's famed eateries in Ludhiana that included a dead and roasted rat, according to a video that has gone viral on social media. According to reports, a family who had visited a renowned restaurant in Ludhiana near Vishwakarma Chowk discovered a dead rat in their meal that was supposed to be Malai Mutton. Irked family members confronted the restaurant owners and provided video evidence of the meal to support their claims. However, the owner of the restaurant has denied all the claims. Gross! Domino's Pizza Sydney Outlet Shut Over Cockroach in Food.

Rat Found in Malai Mutton at Ludhiana Restaurant

Parkash dhaba Ludhiana. India Serve rat in chicken curry. Restaurant owner bribe the food inspector and go free??? Very poor standards in Kitchen of many Indian restaurants. Be aware . pic.twitter.com/chIV59tbq5 — NC (@NrIndiapolo) July 3, 2023

A customer at a Prakash restaurant, Ludhiana alleged that he was served a rat while ordering Mutton. pic.twitter.com/WFlEA44DJM — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_Chopra) July 3, 2023

