Mumbaikars woke up to an earthquake in the early hours today, September 5, 2020. According to media reports, the earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Maharashtra, and mild tremors were reported 98 km north of Mumbai. As the details about the quake made it to the headlines, netizens rushed to Twitter to do the best they could to deal with the stressful situation—making funny memes and jokes. Yes, to lighten up the mood and what next is planned for 2020, memes, jokes, and funny reactions took over social media after earthquake jolts Mumbaikars. This is the third earthquake reported in the state in the past 24 hours, and it was only natural for netizens to share some light-hearted content to deal with the situation and ask 2020 to calm down.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated that the earthquake hit the region at 6:36 am today, September 5, 2020. No casualties or damage to any properties have been reported because of the tremors. As we mentioned already, today’s early morning quake was the fourth in the past 24 hours. On September 4, 2020, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was reported from parts of western Maharashtra. The reports of earthquake trembling parts of the state surely gave netizens some scare. ‘I Have a Joke On’ Meme Template Is So Good and These 18 Funny Memes and Jokes Are a Proof of It!

Soon they took to Twitter to express their scare, while the state is also dealing with the monsoon. Funny memes and jokes flood Twitter timeline, as Mumbaikars woke up to an earthquake in the early hours today. Let us check out the most hilarious reactions.

Check Tweets:

Mumbaikars RN

First corona and now #earthquake Feel in mumbai Mumbaikers pic.twitter.com/tm4yVJTKeg — SAHIL (@o_sahil2) September 5, 2020

Not a Great Feeling!

After feeling #earthquake in north mumbai Janta be like pic.twitter.com/0epn8cmGjt — शुभम यदुवंशी (@oye__memer) September 5, 2020

LOL

#earthquake in Mumbai Le Delhittes to Earthquake pic.twitter.com/s84u5qWUI7 — Aman Agrawal (@AmanSAgrawal) September 5, 2020

Sure You Do!

People in Mumbai

After feeling #earthquake in mumbai People of mumbai pic.twitter.com/4JB4QaQMaM — SAHIL (@o_sahil2) September 5, 2020

This Meme Fits Almost Everywhere

No causality or any damage has been reported. It is a difficult time, and the updates of any natural tremor can easily scare the people across the state. However, memes and jokes surfacing on social media are a perfect way to keep each other motivated amid a difficult time like this.

