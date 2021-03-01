New Delhi, March 1: Amid the coronavirus crisis, floods of fake news is being spread on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and Instagram. In recent, a claim is circulating on the internet which says that the syllabus of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Social Science exam has been further reduced.

Refuting the claim, the PIB Fact Check handle called it fake news. "CBSE has not announced any further reduction in the syllabus of class 10 Social Science exam," PIB tweeted. Top Study Tips for CBSE Boards: How to Crack CBSE 2021.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

A #Fake claim is circulating on social media asserting that the syllabus of CBSE class 10 Social Science exam has been further reduced. @cbseindia29 has not announced any further reduction in the syllabus of class 10 Social Science exam.#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/l0kZrD1bgF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 1, 2021

"Some rumours have been going around on social media claiming that the syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam has been further reduced. The claim is fake. No such decision has been taken by the CBSE," the fact check handle tweeted.

Class 10 Social Science board exam is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2021. The board has already reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30 percent. The board has informed that the syllabus will not be reduced further.

