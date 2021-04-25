The challenges to curb the surge of ongoing COVID-19 are increasing with each passing day. India is facing the worst health crisis. Faced with a record-breaking second wave of COVID-19, there is a shortage of medical supplies including oxygen supplies and hospital beds. With the ongoing battle, social media has become even more vigilant, and people are trying to stay updated with the latest development as far as possible. But while doing so, the fake claims circulation has also increased, triggering panic among people in the already stressful situation. The rollout of vaccines and treatment for patients running at the same time extensively, and so the hoaxes are spreading and in fact returning from 2020. In our latest COVID-19 fact check series, we bring you five social media messages that resurfaced online.

1. Pondicherry University Student Found Home Remedy Cure for COVID-19 Approved by WHO

Fake Information: A WhatsApp message has been forwarded online, with the claim that an Indian student from Pondicherry University named ‘Ramu’ found a home remedy cure for COVID-19, which was accepted by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Debunked: It’s fake, and the message circulated last year when the vaccines were under trial. We have the vaccine now, and the second phase of inoculation will begin soon.

2. COVID-19 Vaccines to be Injected in Penis

Fake Information: A piece of information citing CNN news is going viral that says coronavirus vaccine will be jabbed in the penis, and doctors encourage this process. The message backed with the claim that doctors from the University of California discovered that for male patients, the penis offers the fastest release of the vaccine throughout the body.

Debunked: The screenshot being shared online has many flaws and it went viral in 2020 as well. The University of California has not shared any such study that they have published noting that the above claim and CNN doesn’t carry any article with the headline, “Doctors encourage COVID-19 vaccine injections in penis.”

3. WHO Said No Vegetarian Died Due to COVID-19

Fake Information: The message claims that WHO reports say that no person following a vegetarian diet has died yet, and hence, it is being used to promote Sanatan Dharma.

Debunked: WHO didn’t say anything like this. LatestLY fact check team debunked the false claim after it found no evidence that coronavirus was caused because of eating non-vegetarian food. WHO Has not confirmed the apprehensions that COVID-19 infection could spread through eating chicken, mutton, and seafood.

4. Dettol Can Kill Coronavirus

Fake Information: A label of Dettol Disinfectant was first shared online claiming that Dettol knew about coronavirus much before. The image noted that it can kill coronaviruses.

Debunked: The information is partly true, but the Human coronaviruses mentioned in the image are not COVID-19 as people are assuming. Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Besides, the company also clarified its stand.

5. Weed Cures Coronavirus

Fake Information: A screengrab of a report went viral that claims ‘weed kills coronavirus,’ and it went viral as a ‘cure’ for COVID-19.

Debunked: It is a meme, and the image was made for fun purposes. It first appeared on a meme-making platform, dopl3r.com. There is no truth to it.

