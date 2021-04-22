The deadlier second wave of COVID-19 seems to catch no break and the same is with the fake news and coronavirus-related messages. Just yesterday, a "home remedy to cure coronavirus" saw people inhaling camphor to increase the level of oxygen in the body which is completely wrong and the doctors are against it too. However, some of the false information related to coronavirus is still being shared on apps like WhatsApp. These messages are continuing to spread horror since 2020. Let's revisit the COVID-19 Fact Checks from 2020.

‘Arsenicum Album 30’ Homeopathic Medicine, Recommended by AYUSH Ministry of India To Cure Coronavirus?

Fake Information: The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) of India tweeted and released two advisories, claiming that Homeopathic medicine "Arsenicum album 30" can help prevent or treat the Coronavirus infection. The press release also mentioned about "Unani Medicines useful in the symptomatic management of Corona Virus infection." Soon it was being shared online.

Debunked: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has clearly mentioned that there is no medicine or vaccination available to treat the Coronavirus infection. The WHO health advisory clearly mentions that those affected by the infection should undergo treatment. Read the entire fact check analysis here: Fact Check: ‘Arsenicum Album 30’ Homeopathic Medicine, Recommended by AYUSH Ministry of India To Cure Coronavirus Infection As Claimed? Here's The TRUTH!

Weed Cures Coronavirus?

Fake Information: Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a screengrab of a fake report that claims "weed kills corona virus" and it went viral as a "cure" for COVID-19.

Debunked: It was a meme that first appeared on a meme-making platform dopl3r.com. There is no truth to it, but an image made for fun purposes. Read the entire fact check analysis here: Weed Cures Coronavirus? Filmmaker's Tweet on Cannabis Being a Medicine to Deadly Disease is a Meme, Check WHO's List of Fact Checks on Cure and Treatment.

Coronavirus Can be Cured by Boiled Garlic Water?

Fake Information: Messages that boiled garlic water as an "effective cure" for the Novel Coronavirus.

Debunked: The PIB Fact Check team categorically rejected the claims being made in viral messages. The government-run information provider said garlic water is not a cure to the SARS-like virus emanating from China. Read the entire fact check analysis here: Coronavirus Can be Cured by Boiled Garlic Water? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Can Kalonji Seeds or Nigella Sativa Oil Cure COVID-19 Because They Contain Hydroxychloroquine?

Fake Information: Kalonji seeds, also known as nigella seeds, black seeds, Nigella sativa (fennel flower), black cumin, black caraway, cumin noir, the seed of blessing, small Fennel, etc. can cure coronavirus. Fake news circulating on social media is that kalonji seeds can cure coronavirus. Netizens are sharing videos and posts that read, "Hydroxychloroquine Is founded 100% in Kalonji seed So take Half teaspoon of Kalonji seed with Honey to prevent yourself to be attacked from COVID-19 Corona virus".

Debunked: A study in Algeria has claimed to have identified compounds from Nigella Sativa as "new potential inhibitors" of the novel coronavirus. But more studies and clinical trials to confirm that Nigella Sativa is in any way effective to prevent coronavirus. Read the entire fact check analysis here: Can Kalonji Seeds or Nigella Sativa Oil Cure COVID-19 Because They Contain Hydroxychloroquine? Here's The Truth About The Message Going Viral as Home Remedy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2021 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).