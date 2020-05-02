WHO Said No Vegetarian Died Due to Coronavirus? Fact Check Behind Fake Viral Messages That Promote Sanatan Dharma by Saying Vegetarians Won't Die of COVID-19

No Vegetarian Deaths Due to Coronavirus? (Photo Credits: Twitter and File Image)

Does COVID-19 only happen to non-vegetarians? And has no vegetarian died of coronavirus yet? Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began to take over the world, a lot of false news and fake information began to spread across. Since a lot about COVID-19 is yet to unfold, false messages are doing rounds on social media, claiming the "causes", "cures" and "treatment" of COVID-19. The most recent one to hit social media is if coronavirus is contracted by people who eat non-veg food! The information seems to be based on the rumours that coronavirus was caused because people in China eat bats. The news had also caused a crash in the sale of non-veg food items like chicken, eggs and other poultry products that caused the industry to bear a loss since the month of March. Coronavirus Scare: Farmer Buries 6,000 Chickens Alive in Karnataka's Belagavi Amid Fall In Prices Due To COVID-19, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

The message is quite rampantly being spread on social media where it is being claimed that WHO reports say that no person following a vegetarian diet has died yet and hence it is being used to promote Sanatan Dharma. Rumours are making people ditch non-veg items to prevent coronavirus contraction. Many fake messages are doing rounds that say that according to a WHO report, vegetarian people are immune to COVID-19. The messages say that observing Sanatan Dharma and eating vegetarian food you will prevent you from coronavirus, according to WHO. Coronavirus Scare in India: Telangana Ministers Eat Chicken on Stage to Dispel COVID-19 Fears.

Take a look at some of the messages doing rounds on Twitter:

सनातन धर्म ओर शाकाहारी भोजन मे है वो बात जो कीसी ओर धर्म या मांसाहार मे नहीं ये हिन्दू हु इसलिये नहीं कहता,WHO वाले कह रहे हैं । pic.twitter.com/Mwpi2Y37dF — Shailesh patel (@Shailes05067241) May 1, 2020

Here's Another One Promoting Sanatan Dharma and Vegetarianism:

However, these messages are fake! WHO has not said anything like this. In fact, there is no evidence that coronavirus is being caused by non-vegetarian food. WHO has not confirmed the apprehensions that COVID-19 infection could spread through eating chicken, mutton and seafood. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Eating Non-Veg Food Doesn’t Cause COVID-19 Infection, Says Giriraj Singh.

In fact, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO said in March that it is a misconception and there is no scientific evidence to show that coronavirus spreads through eating chicken, mutton and seafood.

