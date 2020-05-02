WHO Said No Vegetarian Died Due to Coronavirus? Fact Check Behind Fake Viral Messages That Promote Sanatan Dharma by Saying Vegetarians Won't Die of COVID-19

Does COVID-19 only happen to non-vegetarians? And has no vegetarian died of coronavirus yet? Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began to take over the world, a lot of false news and fake information began to spread across. Since a lot about COVID-19 is yet to unfold, false messages are doing rounds on social media, claiming the "causes", "cures" and "treatment" of COVID-19. The most recent one to hit social media is if coronavirus is contracted by people who eat non-veg food! The information seems to be based on the rumours that coronavirus was caused because people in China eat bats. The news had also caused a crash in the sale of non-veg food items like chicken, eggs and other poultry products that caused the industry to bear a loss since the month of March. Coronavirus Scare: Farmer Buries 6,000 Chickens Alive in Karnataka's Belagavi Amid Fall In Prices Due To COVID-19, Shocking Video Goes Viral.
The message is quite rampantly being spread on social media where it is being claimed that WHO reports say that no person following a vegetarian diet has died yet and hence it is being used to promote Sanatan Dharma. Rumours are making people ditch non-veg items to prevent coronavirus contraction. Many fake messages are doing rounds that say that according to a WHO report, vegetarian people are immune to COVID-19. The messages say that observing Sanatan Dharma and eating vegetarian food you will prevent you from coronavirus, according to WHO. Coronavirus Scare in India: Telangana Ministers Eat Chicken on Stage to Dispel COVID-19 Fears.
Take a look at some of the messages doing rounds on Twitter:
सनातन धर्म ओर शाकाहारी भोजन मे है वो बात जो कीसी ओर धर्म या मांसाहार मे नहीं ये हिन्दू हु इसलिये नहीं कहता,WHO वाले कह रहे हैं । pic.twitter.com/Mwpi2Y37dF
— Shailesh patel (@Shailes05067241) May 1, 2020
Here's Another One Promoting Sanatan Dharma and Vegetarianism:
जय हो सनातन धर्म की
विश्व का एक भी शाकाहारी व्यक्ति कोरोना से ग्रस्त नहीं पाया गया : WHO की रिपोर्ट...#सनातन_सर्वश्रेष्ठ_है pic.twitter.com/AEuRz6sKiN
— आर्यन (@gorakschpuri1) May 1, 2020
However, these messages are fake! WHO has not said anything like this. In fact, there is no evidence that coronavirus is being caused by non-vegetarian food. WHO has not confirmed the apprehensions that COVID-19 infection could spread through eating chicken, mutton and seafood. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Eating Non-Veg Food Doesn’t Cause COVID-19 Infection, Says Giriraj Singh.
In fact, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO said in March that it is a misconception and there is no scientific evidence to show that coronavirus spreads through eating chicken, mutton and seafood.
Fact check
WHO Said No Vegetarian Died Due to Coronavirus
WHO has made no such claims