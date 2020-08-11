Pondicherry University Student Found Home Remedy Cure for COVID-19 Approved by WHO? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

During the novel coronavirus crisis, there is a global rise of fake news. Misinformation is being spread on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook. Recently, a message went viral claiming that a student from Pondicherry University has found a home remedy cure for COVID-19. The message further claims that the cure has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). Coronavirus Found in Broiler Chicken? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The claim reads: "Finally a INDIAN student from PONDICHERRY university, named RAMU found a home remedy cure for Covid-19 which is for the very first time accepted by WHO. He proved that by adding 1 tablespoon of black pepper powder to 2 table spoons of honey and some ginger juice for consecutive 5 days would suppress the effects of corona. And eventually go away 100% Advertisement Entire world is starting to accept this remedy. Finally a good news In 2020!!"

Message Going Viral on Twitter:

Finally Indian student from Pondicherry university, named RAMU found a home remedy cure for #Covid_19 which is for the very first time accepted by WHO... pic.twitter.com/037WOamH81 — ASParsh, ❄️ (@ParshAgasar) July 12, 2020

Dismissing the claims, Press Information Bureau of India's Fact Check handle called it fake news. "This is Fake News. Though, there are many vaccines under trial, WHO has not approved any such cure for COVID-19," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

Claim: The home remedy cure for #COVID19, approved by @WHO, has been found by a Pondicherry University student.#PIBFactCheck: This is #FakeNews. Though, there are many vaccines under trial, @WHO has not approved any such cure for #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/BCUgTFMsau — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 11, 2020

WHO has not approved any drugs of vaccines as a cure for COVID-19 yet. Hence, the message claiming that Pondicherry University student has found coronavirus cure is fake.

Fact check

