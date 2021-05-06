COVID-19 Second Wave is Nothing But Effect of 5G Network Testing? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Audio Message

PIB Fact Check team debunks fake audio message claiming that second wave of COVID-19 is nothing but the effect of 5G network testing (Photo Credits: Twitter/PIB Fact Check)

New Delhi, May 6: At the time when India is grappling to fight COVID-19, several fake news are being spread on social media to create panic among the masses. One such viral audio message claimed that the second wave of COVID-19 is nothing but it is actually the impact of 5G network testing. It further claimed that people are dying due to the testing and not because of COVID-19. In the audio message, the man could be heard saying that the COVID-19 second wave is the effect of 5G radiation which is spreading through the air. However, the PIB Fact Check termed the viral post as fake.

It has been further claimed in the audio message that the situation will improve after mid of May as the 5G testing process will be completed till then. The man could be heard saying to his friend that he should keep drinking water to avoid the effect of the testing. The message is being widely circulated on social media. Second Wave Is Not Really COVID-19 But Effect of 5G Tower Radiation Making Air Poisonous and Causing Breathing Issues? Know the Truth Behind Fake Post.

The PIB Fact Check team in a tweet, said, “The claim made in the audio message that 5G network testing in various states is causing is leading to deaths of many people there is no COVID-19. It asked people not to spread rumours by circulating this fake message. COVID-19 Virus Can Be Killed by Pouring Lemon Juice in Nose? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media.

Similar messages also went viral on Social media in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. At that time also these fake theories linked coronavirus and 5G technology, raising concerns over mobile towers and their impact on human beings. The government and its agencies have time and again warned people against such false news.

LatestLY advises its readers not to believe in such fake messages and always check official websites of the various government ministries to verify these types of messages.

