Second Wave Is Not Really COVID-19 But Effect of 5G Tower Radiation Making Air Poisonous and causIng Breathing Issues? Know the Truth Behind Fake Post

New Delhi, April 28: At a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic, a viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that what is termed as the 'second wave of COVID-19' in India is not COVID-19 but a consequence of 5G tower testing. The claim states that what is now termed as 'COVID-19 second wave' is the effect of 5G radiation which is spreading through the air. The post says people are dying and facing respiratory illness and have difficulty in breathing due to the harmful air caused by the 5G radiation from these towers.

The claim demands that if the 5G tower testing is banned and people voice their support to prohibit the testing, there will be a sudden change in the health of people. The misleading and baseless information is being circulated by social media users on several platforms, leading to panic and confusion among the masses. COVID-19 Can Be Cured at Home Using Black Pepper, Ginger and Honey? Viral News Claiming Pondicherry University Student Has Found Home Remedy for Coronavirus Is Fake.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that COVID-19 disease has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). The fact check urged people not to fall prey to such false and misleading information and trust only the certified sources for the correct information on COVID-19.

Even in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, wild theories linking coronavirus and 5G technology went viral, raising concerns over mobile towers and their impact on human beings. Earlier, a Belgian doctor had floated the theory that 5G was responsible for the pandemic. In an interview featuring the doctor, the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste said that “5G is life-threatening, and no one knows it.”

Several such fake news is being circulated on social media, triggering panic among people. The government and its agencies have time and again warned people against such false news. People have been cautioned against such misinformation spreading on social media that have been attributed to the government. Candidates have been asked to check the official websites of the various government ministries to verify any such job offers or vacancies.

