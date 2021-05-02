COVID-19 Virus Can Be Killed by Pouring Lemon Juice in Nose? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media

New Delhi, May 2: At a time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, several fake news and baseless information are being widely shared on social media platforms regarding the home remedies to treat coronavirus. In the latest such fake news that is going viral, a video is being shared on social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter claiming that pouring three drops of lemon juice in the nose effectively cures COVID-19. COVID-19 Can Be Cured at Home Using Black Pepper, Ginger and Honey? Viral News Claiming Pondicherry University Student Has Found Home Remedy for Coronavirus Is Fake.

The viral video shows a person saying that pouring three drops of lemon juice in each nostril will help the body fight the COVID-19 infection and prevent any fatalities caused by the deadly disease. The fake news further claims that pouring the lemon juice in the nose will start doing its magic in just 5 seconds after the procedure is completed.

Unfortunately, these claims are completely misleading. Lemon juice or lemon water will not protect you against COVID-19. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that the video claiming that pouring lemon juice in the nose can kill the COVID-19 virus, is fake. The fact check stated that there is no scientific evidence supporting the claims.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

It must be known that lemon juice or lemon water will not protect people against COVID-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO), on its official website has stated that there is no scientific evidence of lemon juice able to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

