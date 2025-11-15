Did a Tiger Attack a Man Taking Photos Inside the Forest? Viral Video Claiming Tiger Attack Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check

Mumbai, November 15: A video going viral on social media shows a man being allegedly attacked by a tiger while standing in a forest. The viral clip was shared on social media with the caption reading, "When you have a girlfriend like this, there's no need for a witch. She ate the boy up in the frenzy of making a reel". The video begins with a woman recording a video of her boyfriend, who is seen standing and posing for photos inside a forest.

As the video moves forward, a "man-eating" tiger is seen appearing from nowhere and attacking the man posing for the camera. The nine-second video has garnered nearly three lakh views since being shared on X (formerly Twitter). Soon after the big cat attacks the man, a state of panic is seen inside the car in which the woman and others are seated. While the video appears to be genuine, scroll below to know the truth. 'Leopard in Gurgaon Mall' Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Claiming Leopard Attack in Gurugram Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Tiger Attacked Man Taking Photos Inside Forest? Fact Check Reveals Video Is AI-Generated

Video showing tiger attack is an AI-generated clip (Photo Credits: X/@singh_kikki)

A fact check of the video revealed that the viral clip was created using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. We found several discrepancies in the viral clip. The video shows the woman sitting in a reverse position wearing a seat belt and facing the rear side of the car, while a person sitting next to her is seen facing the windshield of the car. Another discrepancy was the fact that the tiger attacked the man, but the video is seen ending abruptly.

Reacting to a user's question, Grok said that the video showing a tiger attack does not appear to be real. Grok further said that the incident appears to be likely staged or edited with several effects for a humorous reel. It is worth noting that there are no credible news reports or official confirmation about such an incident taking place. Is the 'Leopard at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai' Video Real or Fake? AI-Generated Clip Spreads Fake News About Kurla Mall.

Hence, the alleged claim that a tiger attacked a man while his girlfriend was shooting a reel in a forest is not true. As revealed, the viral clip is an AI-generated video. It's unclear if the video was shared to spread fake news or mislead people.

