Did Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Say Non-Caste Hindu Soldiers Are Being Removed in Saffronised India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video

Mumbai, November 4: A video of the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, talking to a news agency, ANI, has gone viral on social media. In the video, it is being claimed that General Upendra Dwivedi said that all the non caste Hindu soldiers are being removed in a Saffronised India. However, the Fact-Check unit of the Press Information Bureau has debunked the claim.

"Recently, our ranks have been debated whether non-Hindu castes should remain in the Indian army. I brought this concern to the defense minister, Rajnath Singh, and his response was unambiguous. By 2028, non-Hindu soldiers must be reduced by over 50%. We have begun selecting out those who refuse to embrace Hinduism. If anyone wishes to convert, they may receive a five-year extension, but we will judge their sincerity before granting promotions," General Upendra Dwivedi can he heard saying. Did Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Say That Trishul Exercises Are Nothing but Political Theatre Before Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

"Indian army, we are told, is for Hindus, not for outsiders or descendants of so-called invaders. This policy is not about merit or loyalty. It's about purging diversity. As soldiers, we are being told to trade our oath for an ideology. History will remember what is being done in these halls," he further says, allegedly.

Video of General Upendra Dwivedi Making Remarks About ‘Saffronised India’ Is AI-Generated

🚨 #AI Video Alert 🚨 Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, making claims that all the non caste Hindu soldiers are being removed in a Saffronized India.#PIBFactCheck ❌Chief of the… pic.twitter.com/4reirjKuip — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 4, 2025

Meanwhile, the PIB Fact Check revealed that the viral clip of General Upendra Dwivedi was digitally altered using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The agency further clarified that General Dwivedi did not make such a statement. Debunking the viral clip, PIB said that it is an AI-generated fake video that is being circulated to mislead people and create distrust against the Indian Armed Forces. Is PM Narendra Modi’s Viral Video Claiming India Is Funding Afghanistan Against Pakistan Real? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Handles.

"#PIBFactCheck. Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, has NOT made any such statement! This #AI-generated #fake video is being circulated to mislead people and create distrust against the #IndianArmedForces," PIB Fact Check wrote on X. The agency also shared the original, unedited video of the General.

Fact check

