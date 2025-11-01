Is PM Narendra Modi’s Viral Video Claiming India Is Funding Afghanistan Against Pakistan Real? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Handles

New Delhi, November 1: A video claiming to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi making controversial statements about Afghanistan and Pakistan is going viral on social media. Shared widely by several pro-Pakistani handles, the clip appears to show PM Modi saying that “Afghanistan and Pakistan are both India’s enemies,” and that “India is funding Afghanistan against Pakistan.” The video further suggests that “Afghanistan will be part of Akhand Bharat.”

In the viral clip, PM Modi can seemingly be heard delivering these statements during what looks like a public event. The visuals and voice appear convincing, leading many social media users to believe it was genuine. Several accounts circulated the video with captions accusing India of interference in regional politics, fueling diplomatic tensions on social platforms. Has India Pulled 500 Billion Pounds From the UK Economy After Keir Starmer’s 'Explosive' Comments on Kashmir and Colonial Reparations? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Made in Video of YouTube Channel ‘KindomUnveil’.

Viral Video Claiming PM Narendra Modi Called Afghanistan Part of ‘Akhand Bharat’ Is AI-Generated Fake

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check team has confirmed that the viral video is completely fake and AI-generated. PIB clarified that PM Modi has never made any such statement regarding Afghanistan, Pakistan, or the concept of ‘Akhand Bharat.’ The footage has been digitally altered using artificial intelligence tools to imitate the Prime Minister’s face and voice, creating a highly realistic but fabricated clip. Is Video Showing PM Modi Ordering LIC To Give INR 33,000 Crore to His 'Friend' Gautam Adani Real or Fake? PIB Fact Check Says Clip Shared by Congress Is AI-Generated.

Full Video of PM Narendra Modi Speaking at National Unity Day Event

According to PIB, such videos are being circulated with the malicious intent of spreading misinformation and disturbing India’s social harmony. Citizens have been urged not to share or believe such unverified content and to rely only on official government sources for accurate information.

We at LatestLY went through the full and original video on YouTube which shows no such comments being made. The incident once again highlights the growing misuse of AI and deepfake technology to manipulate public opinion and spread false narratives online.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A viral video shows PM Narendra Modi saying Afghanistan and Pakistan are India’s enemies, India is funding Afghanistan against Pakistan, and Afghanistan will be part of Akhand Bharat. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check confirmed the clip is AI-generated and fake. PM Modi has made no such statements. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2025 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).