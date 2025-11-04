Did Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Say That Trishul Exercises Are Nothing but Political Theatre Before Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video

Mumbai, November 4: Did Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, say that Trishul exercises are nothing but a political theatre before the Bihar assembly elections 2025? The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has categorically denied these claims, clarifying that General Upendra Dwivedi has made no such statement. PIB stressed that the video is doctored and is part of a misinformation campaign aimed at spreading panic and confusion among the public.

"Today I stand here, not as the Army chief, but as a soldier asking for his dignity back. Saffronisation is not patriotism. It is poison, breaking our unity, shaking the very pillars of India's armed strength. On the 10th of May, I went to the Prime Minister when our forces suffered heavy losses. I went to the Prime Minister myself. I said, sir, we are unprepared, we must be assessed, before we bleed further. But I was told to step back, to stay silent," General Dwivedi can be heard saying in the fake AI-generated video. Did Colonel Sofia Qureshi Say That Trishul Exercises Are Political Gimmick To Sway Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

Fake Video of General Upendra Dwivedi Goes Viral

🚨 #AI Video Alert 🚨 Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, making claims that the #Trishul exercises are nothing but political theatre before the #Biharelections#PIBFactCheck ❌Chief of… pic.twitter.com/lkbJOji4Bn — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 3, 2025

That day, I realised, Silence is no longer an option. At the Singapore conference, I spoke about the truth, and I will speak it again today. The so-called Trishul exercises are nothing but a political theatre before the Bihar elections. If we wish to build a stronger Hindustan, we must free our army from politics and reclaim our honour," he further says in the video.

PIB Fact Check: AI-Generated Fake Video of General Upendra Dwivedi Goes Viral

A fact check by the PIB revealed that the viral clip of the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, was digitally altered using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. PIB Fact Check further clarified that General Dwivedi did not make such a statement. "#PIBFactCheck. Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, has NOT made any such statement! This #AI-generated #fake video is being circulated to mislead people and create distrust against the #IndianArmedForces," PIB Fact Check wrote on X. Did Amit Shah Express His Desire for Saffronisation of Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video.

PIB Fact Check Shares Original, Unedited Video of General Upendra Dwivedi

Earlier, a video falsely claiming that Colonel Qureshi was describing the Trishul military exercises as a political gimmick to influence the Bihar elections went viral. The government has refuted a digitally altered video related to Colonel Sofia Qureshi, being circulated on social media by Pakistani propaganda accounts. The Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that the video is AI-generated and completely fake. Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

Claim : Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, said that Trishul exercises are nothing but a political theatre before the Bihar assembly elections 2025. Conclusion : General Dwivedi did not make such a statement. The video is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

