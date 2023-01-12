Did Cristiano Ronaldo Say He Loves Islam? Photo of Al-Nassar Football Star From Dubai Event Goes Viral With Fake Claim

Mumbai, January 12: Cristiano Ronaldo recently joined Saudi Arabia's Al Nassar football club. Following his induction into the club's squad, a post related to the star footballer went viral. According to the viral post, the Portuguese footballer said he loves Islam in an interview. In the image that's getting shared widely, Ronaldo can be seen giving an interview to a burqa-clad woman. The viral post claims that the ex-Manchester United player said "he loves Islam" in response to a question- what he loves the most? Did Rishi Sunak Deliver Video Message on New Year 2023 From Toilet? Edited Footage of UK Prime Minister With Flush Tank in Background Goes Viral.

Sharing the post, a Twitter user wrote, "This Muslim woman from Saudi Arabia asked a question to Cristiano Ronaldo. #Ronaldo who do you love the most," Cristiano Ronaldo .said I love #Islam. #Alhamdulillah." The post is also shared widely on Meta-owned Facebook. The viral post claims that the interview took place in Saudi Arabia, home to Ronaldo's new club.

Cristiano Ronaldo Said He Loves Islam:

Check Viral Post:

However, during fact check, LatestLY found that the image being shared was taken when the football star attended a Q&A session with a woman anchor at the Expo 2020 Dubai. We found the claim to be further misleading as the event, as the viral post suggests, did not take place in Saudi Arabia. Further, we landed on a full Q&A session, and after listening to it, we found that nowhere, in the 18-minute video, Ronaldo admits or mentions that he loves Islam.

Fact check

Claim : Cristiano Ronaldo said that he loves Islam the most. Conclusion : The viral claim is false and misleading. Nowhere in the video, Ronaldo says he loves Islam. Full of Trash Clean

