Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently passing through Punjab as it inches towards its last lap in Jammu and Kashmir. As the yatra moved through the 'Granary of India', a photo of the Gandhi-scion started doing rounds on social media. The photo showed Gandhi having snacks. But why did it go viral? The reason - the other things on the table were a glass of alcohol and chicken drumsticks. The post was shared by many. However, when fact-checked, LatestLY found that the image was highly edited. The photo of Wayanad MP having snacks was first posted by Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, an author, on Twitter. Rahul Gandhi, Congress Brutally Trolled After 'Shirtless' Child Wearing 'Janeu' Incorrectly Joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Extreme Cold Conditions (Check Tweets).

"The ascetic, absorbed in penance":

तपस्या में लीन, ध्यानमग्न तपस्वी Pic: as received on whatsApp pic.twitter.com/m5jA9slpqu — Major Shirish H Patil (Retd) (@majshirishpatil) January 10, 2023

Rahul Gandhi Having a Drink:

Rahul Gandhi's Image Goes Viral:

Original Post:

It was sheer coincidence: travelling to Punjab this morning, I crossed the Bharat Jodo Yatra. With some difficulty and a scuffle, I was able to meet Rahul Gandhi while he was eating at a dhaba a few kms from Karnal. We discussed politics, economics and India’s richest men.. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yg4394bFfT — ParanjoyGuhaThakurta (@paranjoygt) January 7, 2023

