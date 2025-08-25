Did Nirmala Sitharaman Endorse an Investment Platform Promising INR 12 Lakh Returns? PIB Fact Check Busts Digitally Altered Video Going Viral With Fake Claim

Mumbai, August 25: Did Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman really promote an investment platform promising massive monthly returns? A viral video circulating on social media claims just that. In the 1-minute 30-second clip, Sitharaman can be seen speaking in the Lok Sabha, allegedly endorsing a platform that offers returns of up to INR 12 lakh per month on an initial investment of INR 21,000.

The video further suggests that the scheme is her "primary source of income," adding to its misleading credibility. The video is being widely shared with claims suggesting that the platform is 100% legal. The nature of the video, combined with the Finance Minister’s image, has raised alarm, especially as it appears to show her addressing Parliament, giving the false impression of legitimacy. But is this claim authentic or another social media scam? Did the Railways Ministry Discontinue Counter Train Tickets? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Claim.

Fake Video Claims FM Sitharaman Endorsed High-Return Platform

🚨Don't fall for this #scam! A video claims that Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman is promoting an investment platform, promising that an investment of ₹21,000 can earn you up to ₹12 lakh per month. #PIBFactCheck ❌ This is a digitally altered #fake video ⚠️ No… pic.twitter.com/po1pMzmNIH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 25, 2025

As per the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit, the viral video is digitally altered, and the claim is completely fake. The Finance Minister has not promoted or endorsed any such investment platform, nor has the Government of India launched a scheme that guarantees extraordinary monthly returns. No official record or parliamentary statement exists to support the claims made in the video. Did SBI Ask Customers To Redeem Reward Points Worth INR 9,980 via Message? PIB Fact Check Calls It Fake.

PIB says it is an attempt to scam unsuspecting citizens. PIB confirmed that the video is digitally altered using AI technology. No scheme of this nature has been introduced by the Finance Minister or the government. Such messages are classic hallmarks of online fraud. Always verify information from trusted sources before investing your money.

