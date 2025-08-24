Did the Railways Ministry Discontinue Counter Train Tickets? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Claim

Mumbai, August 24: Did the Railway Ministry discontinue counter train tickets, leaving passengers without any way to book travel? A video circulating on YouTube, posted three weeks ago by the channel "a1studies1210," claims that a new rule has been implemented, preventing the issuance of train tickets. The video has received 329 views so far and appears to suggest that passengers can no longer obtain tickets either at counters or online, creating confusion among viewers.

The claim in the video has prompted many to question the current status of railway ticketing services. However, there is no official notification or press release from the Ministry of Railways confirming such a move. The video lacks any credible references, and any official source does not back its content. Furthermore, no government circular has announced the discontinuation of tickets, making the claim highly misleading. Did SBI Ask Customers To Redeem Reward Points Worth INR 9,980 via Message? PIB Fact Check Calls It Fake.

PIB Fact Check: No Discontinuation of Railway Tickets

Furthermore, the PIB Fact Check unit confirmed on Sunday, August 24, that this claim is Fake. The Ministry of Railways has not issued any order discontinuing train tickets. Counter tickets remain available at all railway stations, and passengers can continue to book e-tickets through the official website at irctc.co.in. Is Modi Government Monitoring Your WhatsApp Chats? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message About Triple Ticks on Instant Messaging App.

PIB further advised travellers not to trust such videos or messages circulating online without verification. Always rely on information from official channels to avoid falling prey to fake news. In conclusion, the claim made in the YouTube video is fake, and all ticketing services remain fully operational.

Fact check

Claim : A viral YouTube video claimed that the Railway Ministry has discontinued counter train tickets. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check Confirms the claim is fake and passengers can continue booking tickets through official railway channels. Full of Trash Clean

