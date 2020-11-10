Did PM Modi's Office Announce Nitish Kumar Will Not be Next Chief Minister of Bihar? Giriraj Singh to Replace Him? Fact-Check Debunks Fake News

New Delhi, November 10: A fake news began circulating on social media, claiming that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has written to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda asking him to announce party veteran Giriraj Singh as the next Chief Minister of Bihar. Those spreading the message claimed that the BJP has turned the tables on incumbent CM Nitish Kumar -- who was earlier projected as the chief ministerial candidate by the NDA before the polls. Track Live Updates of Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020.

The message, circulating on Twitter, is accompanied with a fake letter using the background of PMO office, and the initials of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The caption shared in the social media posts along with the letter reads as follows: "PM Modi's office announced that Nitish Kumar will not be the next Chief Minister of #Bihar. Next Chief Minister will be Shri Giriraj Singh ji (sic)."

Fake News Shared on Social Media

'Giriraj Singh to Replace Nitish Kumar', Claims The Fake Letter

#BreakingNews Recently, PM Modi's office announced that Nitish Kumar will not be the next Chief Minister of #Bihar. Next Chief Minister will be Shri Giriraj Singh ji. पीएम मोदी के कार्यालय ने घोषणा की कि नीतीश कुमार बिहार के अगले मुख्यमंत्री नहीं होंगे#BiharElectionResults pic.twitter.com/JKUhrRgsby — Mayank Raj (@MayankRaaj10) November 10, 2020

A fact-check has confirmed that no such letter was issued by the PMO. The BJP leaders had, in the run-up to the elections, reiterated that Nitish Kumar would be leading the next government irrespective of the seats' tally within the NDA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his final appeal to the voters before the phase 3 elections, sought another "mandate for Nitish Kumar" to continue the pace of development in the state.

Fact check

Claim : Message claimed that "PM Modi announced Nitish Kumar will not be next CM, will be replaced by Giriraj Singh". Conclusion : Fake news. No such letter was issued by the Prime Minister's Office. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).