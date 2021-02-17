Election Commission of India Has Announced the Dates for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake Document

New Delhi, February 16: A document claiming that the Election Commission of India has announced the dates for West Bengal Assembly Elections due this year, is being widely shared and circulated on various social media platform. It claims that the elections will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 11 to May 19 this year. The document claims, 'The dates for West Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections 2021 have been declared by the Election Commission of India.' Appointment Letter Allegedly Issued by Ministry of Power for Post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Offer Letter.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made in the widely shared document is fake. PIB has issued a clarification stating that no such announcement regarding the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 has been made by the Election Commission of India. Election Commission of India Has Announced the Dates for Assam Assembly Elections 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake Social Media Post.

Fact Check by PIB:

A document is doing rounds on social media claiming that the dates for 2021 #WestBengal Legislative Assembly elections have been declared by the Election Commission of #India. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such announcement has been made by the Election Commission. pic.twitter.com/hifx3dRqLL — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 16, 2021

Government and its agencies have time and again cautioned people regarding false and misleading information. It has warned the general public against such fake claims being made of behalf of its authorities. People have been advised to verify such information with the relevant government departments and rely only on official government releases and notifications to avoid falling for fake news.

Fact check

Claim : The document claims that the dates for West Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections 2021 have been declared by the Election Commission of India. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB has found that the claim made in the document is fake and the ECI has not announced the dates for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 so far. Full of Trash Clean

