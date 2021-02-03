Appointment Letter Allegedly Issued by Ministry of Power for Post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Offer Letter

New Delhi, February 3: A viral offer letter is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that an applicant has been appointed for the post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer. The fake letter claims that the appointment of the Assistant Engineer has allegedly been issued by the Ministry of Power. The claim states: "It is being claimed in an appointment letter allegedly issued by the Ministry of Power that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer".

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB), stated that the offer letter claiming that it has been issued by the Ministry of Power is a fake letter. The PIB issued a clarification sating that the Ministry of Power has not issued any such appointment letter. Railway Jobs 2021: Appointment Letter By Northern Railways For Post of Group (C) 'Commercial Clerk' Goes Viral, PIB Calls it Fake.

Here's the tweet:

It is being claimed in an appointment letter allegedly issued by the Ministry of Power that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer. #PIBFactCheck: This letter is #Fake. @MinOfPower has not issued any such appointment letter. pic.twitter.com/y9Zu882bIp — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 3, 2021

The government has taken several initiatives to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake information which is being floated on digital platforms. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, fake news is spreading like wildfire, triggering panic among people. In a bid to curb the spread of such fake information, the government has time and again urged people of the country not to believe in such misinformation.

Fact check

Claim : It is being claimed in an appointment letter allegedly issued by the Ministry of Power that the applicant has been appointed for the post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer. Conclusion : A fact-check by PIB states that the letter is Fake as the Ministry of Power has not issued any such appointment letter. Full of Trash Clean

