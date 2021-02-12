Election Commission of India Has Announced the Dates for Assam Assembly Elections 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake Social Media Post

New Delhi, February 12: A social media post claiming that the dates for Assam Assembly Elections due this year has been announced is going viral on various online platform. The fake posts claim that the Election Commission of India has declared two dates in April for the Assam Legislative Assembly Polls. As per the fake claim,' the Election Commission of India has announced April 4 and April 11 as the election dates for Assam Elections 2021.' Offer Letter Allegedly Issued by Ministry of Railways for Post of Clerk Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Letter.

Debunking the false information, the fact check undertaken by Press Information Bureau has stated that claim being made in the viral social media post is fake. PIB also issued a clarification saying that no such dates have been announced by the Election Commission of India regarding the Assam Assembly Elections 2021. Appointment Letter Allegedly Issued by Ministry of Power for Post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Offer Letter.

Fact Check by PIB:

Claim: A social media post claims that the dates for 2021 Assam legislative assembly elections have been declared by the Election Commission of India. #PIBFactCheck : This claim is #Fake. No such announcement has been made by the Election Commission. pic.twitter.com/eVVRFdS1ek — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 12, 2021

The government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned the general public to not believe any such fake and misleading information. People have been warned against false claims on social media. Any claim should be cross checked with the official releases of the government. People should rely only on the relevant government sources for such information or news and avoid being mislead through social media.

Fact check

Claim : A social media post claims that the Election Commission of India has announced the dates for Assam Assembly Elections 2021. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB has found that it is a fake claim and the Election Commission of India has not announced any dates for the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 so far. Full of Trash Clean

