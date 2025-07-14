Fact Check: Is Asha Bhosle Dead or Alive? Legendary Indian Playback Singer's Death News Goes Viral, Son Anand Bhosle Refutes Rumours of Her Death

Rumours of yet another Bollywood celebrity death have gone viral since July 11, 2025, with a social media post claiming that legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle has died. Our Fact Check reveals that the news is far from the truth. These rumours seem to be part of a death hoax that began on social media on July 1, 2025. The Facebook page of a user named ‘Shabana Shaikh’ first posted about the “death” of veteran singer Asha Bhosle, with her garlanded photo. The post went viral, and fans of the legend were in panic mode. Shabana Shaikh wrote in the caption alongside the image of Asha Bhosle, "Famous singer Asha Bhosle passed away - a musical era ends (01 July 2025)." One more social media post shared the same FAKE NEWS about Asha Bhosle, saying, "Ham ne ek aor anmol kalakaar kho diye (We have lost yet another phenomenal artiste)." It’s important to find out whether the news about Asha Bhosle’s death is true or false.

Fake News About Asha Bhosle's Death Posted on Facebook

Asha Bhosle's death hoax posts (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Is Asha Bhosle Dead or Alive?

Just as the news about Asha Bhosle’s death spread, fans and well-wishers were getting anxious. However, no reputable media outlets had covered the news of her demise. It was only on social media, which often spreads fake news. So, we decided to do a Fact Check. We noticed that the singer’s representative had not shared any statement with the media, including with LatestLY. Soon, her family member gave a quote to a publication.

What Did Asha Bhosle’s Son Say About Her Death Rumours?

The millions of fans of Asha Bhosle heaved a sigh of relief when her son, Anand Bhosle, refuted the claims of his mother’s death. When asked about Asha Bhosle’s health, Anand Bhosle told The Times of India that the rumours about her death were "absolutely untrue.” This means that the images used in the social media posts announcing Asha Bhosle's (fake) death were graphically modified to portray her as a deceased person. ‘Protect the Legend’s Name’: Asha Bhosle’s Team Alerts Fans About Singer’s Fake TikTok Account, Requests Them To Report It”.

Asha Bhosle with son Anand Bhosle in file image (Photo Credit: Facebook/@ashabhosleofficialpage)

Conclusion

Our beloved Asha Bhosle is alive, hale and hearty! She recently made an appearance at the Umrao Jaan re-release screening red carpet alongside the film’s lead actress Rekha. Asha Bhosle also celebrated her husband, the legendary music composer RD Burman's 85th birth anniversary on June 27, 2025. RD Burman 85th Birth Anniversary: Asha Bhosle and Minister Ashish Selar Visit Legendary Music Composer’s Residence To Mark Occasion.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee, who has enthralled listeners with her unique voice through songs in multiple languages, continues to perform at events at 91 years of age. We wish her good health and a long life.

Fact check

Claim : Legendary Bollywood playback singer Asha Bhosle has passed away on July 1, 2025, according to social media posts showing her photo garlanded and labeled as deceased. Conclusion : The news of legendary Bollywood playback singer Asha Bhosle’s death is FALSE. These rumours being circulated are a death hoax on social media. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2025 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).