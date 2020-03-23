Fact Check: Viral Posts Claiming GST Return Filing Date Extended Are False, CBIC Debunks Fake News

Fake GST Press Release (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 23: Amid the COVID-19 outbreak in India, numerous misinformation is being spread on social media. In recent, fake pictures and posts claiming that GST return filing has been extended to April has been going viral. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday, March 23, denied that claim by saying that it is fake. GST Lottery: Modi Govt Offers Rs 10 Lakh-1 Crore Bonanza For Encouraging Customers to Seek Bills After Purchase.

A twitter handle, named Dhan Tax, uploaded a picture of the press release of Ministry of Finance saying that "Keeping in view the preventive measures taken to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 and the difficulties being faced by the GST taxpayers in meeting the compliance requirement under GST Law in view of the same, it has been decided to extend the due date of filing the return in Form GSTR-3B for the month of February 2020 for all registered persons to 07.04. 2020."

"It has been decided to extend the due date of filing the Annual Return in Form GSTR-9 and reconciliation statement for the Financial Year 2018-19 for from 31.03.2020 to 30.06.2020," the claim added. The release said that the date has been extended to April 7, 2020, from March 31 earlier.

GSTR -3B (GST return Filing) extended to 07-04-2020. pic.twitter.com/vcMjM4qbLu — DhanTax (@TaxDhan) March 23, 2020

However, denying the claim, CBIC tweeted, "A fake tweet is circulating regarding extension of date for GST return filing. The Government is aware of the challenges faced by public due to COVID-19." It also said that people should wait for any further communication in this regard.

A fake tweet is circulating regarding extension of date for GST return filing. The Government is aware of the challenges faced by public due to COVID-19. Please wait for further communication in this regard.@nsitharamanoffc @ianuragthakur @FinMinIndia — CBIC (@cbic_india) March 23, 2020

The conclusion is that all such messages going viral on Twitter, Whatsapp, Facebook claiming that GST return filing has been extended are FAKE as there is no official confirmation from the Finance Ministry.

