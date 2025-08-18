Fake Website ‘brs.inc’ Scams People by Charging Nominee Fees for National Awards Like Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan, Govt Issues Fact Check Alert

PIB said the website "brs.inc" is not associated with the Government of India. (Photo credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

New Delhi, August 18: A website "brs.inc" reportedly charges people nominee fees to confer national awards such as Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. The so-called website also claims to be a semi-structured government organisation which has been recognised and authorised by the Government of India (GOI). The website claims to confer national awards, including Bharat Ratna, by charging fees to nominate them for the prestigious awards.

When one visits the website, the name of the portal reads, "Bharat Ratna Samman". The so-called website demands nominee charges to nominate people for national awards like the Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan. While the website "brs.inc" appears to be genuine, a fact check by PIB revealed truth about the online site claiming to confer prestigious national awards. Scroll below to know. Fact Check: Is Government Inviting Applications for International Sports Awards and Indian Sports Awards 2025? Centre Debunks Fake Website.

PIB Reveals Truth About Website 'brs.inc'

A fake website, 'https://t.co/skcl8M9xz5,' alleges to be a semi-structured govt. organization recognized & authorized by GOI & claims to confer prestigious national awards like Bharat Ratna Samman, Padma Bhushan Samman, & Padma Vibhushan Samman. It further seeks nominee charges.… pic.twitter.com/Astt7q5s8I — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 17, 2025

PIB's fact-check unit said the website "brs.inc" is fake and not associated with the Government of India. Issuing a fact check alert, PIB asked people to send GOI-related queries to the mobile number 8799711259. Hence, the website's alleged claim to confer national awards is fake. Did Guruvayur Railway Station Retiring Room Show ‘No Vacancy’ Online While Lying Empty? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

The fake website "brs.inc" is scamming people by charging nominee fees while claiming to confer national awards such as Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

